New officers take oaths, odd/even day watering
HOTCHKISS – New town marshal Scott Green and deputy town marshal Julia Thompson were sworn into office at the Aug. 12 Hotchkiss Town Council meeting. Marshal Green noted that the police building is undergoing a renovation with the anticipation of hiring two more deputies and an evidence/compliance technician.
Since the town is under water usage restrictions, Mayor Larry Wilkening reminded citizens of water conservation and to continue to use the “odd-even” days of a watering cycle.
Museum may add Hart barber building
CEDAREDGE – The oldest commercial building in Cedaredge, these days occupied by the Short Branch liquor store, could be demolished soon in order to make room for a new recreational and medical marijuana store whose license was approved by town council, Aug. 5.
The building was deemed in disrepair and not suitable for the new marijuana dispensary, PUR CannaBliss.
The Surface Creek Valley Historical Society has indicated interest in the structure which would provide additional museum space for exhibits and storage.
The building was opened in 1904 as the William Hart Barber Shop and Pool Room.
Jerry McHugh, vice-president of the historical organization, has sent emails to fund raise and has started a GoFundMe page. A goal of $50,000 has been determined to save, renovate and repair the building at 130 N. Mesa. If the goal isn’t reached, the money will be refunded, McHugh notes.
Hwy. 50 detour sparks traffic boom
HOTCHKISS – More than 12,000 cars, on average daily, pass on Bridge Street in downtown Hotchkiss as a result of the Little Blue Canyon closure and repair on highway 50. The traffic between Montrose and Gunnison has been detoured to the north rim of the canyon, putting about a 45 percent gain of cars, trucks and RVs through Hotchkiss.
The project is expected to last three years.
During the month of July, 382,012 cars were counted on Bridge Street, according to town mayor Larry Wilkening.
County considering 4-day work week
MEEKER – Rio Blanco county commissioners are considering moving most county services to a four-day, 10-hour workday, it was presented last week. Essential services like law enforcement and emergency management would continue on a 24/7basis with other offices transitioning from the current five-day week.
More than 90 percent of the county employees in a survey said they were interested in the new schedule which would save the county $38,000 annually, it was estimated, along with reduced utilities.
Implementation could start Oct. 4 with a review process every 90 days.
Trustees recall, OHVs on ballot
SILVERTON – Citizens who want to serve on the town council will have until Aug. 28 to get their names on the same ballot as the three current council members who are being recalled. Petitions must have the names of 10 registered voters.
The election has been set for Oct. 12 and will determine the council future of Mayor Shane Fuhrman, and trustees Sallie Barney and Jordan Bierma. The Oct. 12 election will also feature the vote on allowing OHVs in town limits. Reasons for the recall include not wanting to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance during meetings, not upholding the Colorado constitution and positions that are counter to economic development in Silverton.
KOTO fundraiser to retire mortgage
TELLURIDE – The KOTO radio fundraiser began Friday, Aug. 20, with the goal of paying off the station’s mortgage on the two-story home on Pine Street. The goal: $85,000. Station manager Cara Pallone reports that several donors have stepped up before the opening bell to make it likely. “I feel like we’re going to do this,” said Pallone. “I’m so psyched. We’re going to pay off the mortgage.”
The fundraiser is themed “neighbors,” with former and current Pine Street neighbors taking the microphone of the radio station. Future plans for KOTO, once the mortgage is paid, is to expand further into Ridgway, address overdue repairs on the station’s translators and address employee housing.
COVID cases are increasing
TELLURIDE – San Miguel County’s positivity rate for COVID is 16.5 percent, so reported county health director Grace Franklin to the county commissioners Wednesday, Aug. 18. Franklin points to social spread as the primary culprit in the disease’s uptick.
With county schools starting, Franklin is also concerned how the highly contagious delta variant will grow and affect enrollment. She also noted how there has been an increase in getting the vaccinations and that widespread testing is available along with the shots.
