LAKE CITY – The Town of Lake City’s recreation department is expanding the Beer Garden Ice Climbing Wall. The water for the new ice climbing wall is being “farmed,” using Henson Creek pumps for sprayers atop the cliff. A Colorado Main Street grant of $10,000 was secured by the rec department and was matched $2,500 from the Town of Lake City.
Ice climbing first came to Lake City 20 years ago near the mouth of Henson Creek. Volunteers was responsible for upkeep in an effort to drive winter business into Lake City. The Town of Lake City now manages the ice park. The first park was 500 feet wide and 100 feet tall. The expansion will include another 400 feet in width.
In addition, the park will feature warming tents with wood-burning stoves.
The ice climbing wall attracts students from Western State and personnel from Fort Carson and the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. The park was scheduled to open Dec. 18, but with Lake City enduring a dearth of snow, that opening will be determined at a later date.
Norwood offers CPR training
NORWOOD – The Norwood Fire Protection District (NFFD) is offering CPR training and certification, open to the public, ages 14 and older. The four-hour class occurs every third Friday at the Norwood Fire Station, 1605 Summit. Cost is $55 per person.
Chief John Bockrath said 500 people over the years have become CPR certified. He is leading the classes.
Drought impacts winter activities
NORWOOD – Norwood is sitting in a D-1 classification by the National Weather Service out of Grand Junction. The drought is severe. Erin Walter with the NWS said the upcoming forecasts for Wright’s Mesa and western Colorado “look grim.”
The Four Corners area stretching to Norwood is about 33%t below average for normal precipitation and there is no signal for snow in the next three months.
As a result of this drought, winter recreation activities — the community ice skating rink, Nordic skiing at Buster Arm Draw — aren’t ready until there’s more snow.
SOURCES: The Norwood Post and Lake City Silverworld
