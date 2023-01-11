Postmaster retires in Lake City

LAKE CITY – At the end of 2022, Lake City postmaster Darlene Fry-Holst has retired after 12 years. She was also postmaster in Powder Horn, her residence, from 2005 to 2012. She commuted to her duties at the Lake City post office. There will be a temporary USPS officer, Laura Cox, in charge of the Lake City PO until a permanent replacement can be hired.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?