LAKE CITY – At the end of 2022, Lake City postmaster Darlene Fry-Holst has retired after 12 years. She was also postmaster in Powder Horn, her residence, from 2005 to 2012. She commuted to her duties at the Lake City post office. There will be a temporary USPS officer, Laura Cox, in charge of the Lake City PO until a permanent replacement can be hired.
Fry-Holst succeeded Lake City’s longest serving postmaster, Beth Hurd, who retired in 2010 after 36 years as the town’s postmaster. Lake City has had its post office for 147 years.
Winter market in Mountain Village
TOWN OF MOUNTAIN VILLAGE – A new event, Mountain Village Winter Market, started Jan. 6 in Conference Center Plaza. It will be held on successive Fridays in January from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Vendors will be offering baked goods, jewelry, art and bath and beauty products. There will be live music and free hot chocolate for shoppers.
Foundation has $1M in grants
TELLURIDE – The Telluride Foundation announced it will provide $1 million to 75 regional non-profits. The action was made public on Thursday, Dec. 29. Nonprofits from Nucla, Norwood, Naturita, Telluride, Rico, Ridgway, and Ouray were beneficiaries of the annual Telluride Foundation Community Grants program.
Eighty-four applications for grants totaling $1.7 were sought. The financial assistance, which is designed to lift the quality of life for these communities, is diverse. Restoration assistance of the Transfer Warehouse in Telluride received money as did the Uncompaghre Medical Clinic, Habitat for Humanity in Ridgway and Haven House low income housing.
Grants ranged from $1,500 to $157,000. Forty percent of the $1 million total was committed to funding human and health services in the region. The other assignments of grant money went to early childhood development, arts/culture, education; the environment/animals and to athletic endeavors.
The Telluride Foundation began in 2000 and has distributed more than $80 million to regional non-profits. The funds come from personal donations as well as from state and national foundations.
Police car for scholarship
PAONIA – The Town of Paonia trustees have agreed to swap a 12-year-old Ford Explorer police car from its fleet to the Technical College of the Rockies Law Enforcement Academy in exchange for one scholarship sponsorship worth $1,900. The vehicle has 146,000 miles and will be used in police officer training.
Meeker drops recycling program
MEEKER – The Town of Meeker will no longer have a curbside recycling program.
The primary reason: money. It’s too expensive to operate on its own with a budget and a building and a baler, but it’s also too expensive for the contractor, Overton Recycling, to haul the recyclables to Eagle and pay land use tipping fees. The program had existed since the late 1990s.
Indirectly, China is also involved. Four years ago, China introduced its “National Sword” policy which strictly limits the amount of recyclables and which recyclables would be allowed into the country for disposal. China accepts more recyclable material than any other country.
Overton will continue to take steel items, appliances and electronics, but paper, plastic, glass, cardboard and newspaper are no longer accepted.
SOURCES: Lake City Silverworld, Telluride Daily Planet, Delta County Independent.
