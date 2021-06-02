Community school graduates two
LAKE CITY – The Lake City Community School graduating class, Grace Hearn and Ian Hall, will be celebrated Saturday June 5 with a commencement ceremony and a parade through Lake City. There will be food, refreshments and live music.
The two graduating seniors, Hall and Hearn, have spent their entire lives in the Lake City school system from pre-school to grade 12. They will lead their graduation parade.
Telluride-MV gondola running
TELLURIDE – The gondola connecting Telluride and Mountain Village opened Friday, May 27. Because it is public transportation, masks are still required for the free ride between the two communities.
The gondola will be open from 7 a.m. until midnight through Oct. 17. It will be open until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights from June 11 to Sept. 18.
The gondola opened Dec. 20, 1996 and takes almost 13 minutes to travel from downtown Telluride to the market station in Mountain Village with one stop at San Sophia Station. Mountain Village was established as a home rule municipality in 1995.
Cruise home sells: $39.5 M
TELLURIDE —The paperwork has been completed and the home of actor Tom Cruise has been sold. The 10,000 square foot home and 320 acres near Telluride was sold for $39.5 million. The property also includes a 1,618 square foot guest house and private dirt bike and snowmobile trails.
The buyer was not named. It was the first sale of Cruise’s home which was built in 1994. Cruise, 58, first put the home on the market in 2015, and asked $59 million.
Jazz festival coming August
TELLURIDE – After a year off because of the pandemic, the 44th annual Telluride Jazz Festival will return Aug. 13-15 in Town Park. Headliner acts include Galactic with Angelika “Jelly” Joseph, Robert Glasper and Poncho Sanchez.
The festival is produced by SBG Productions. Owner Steve Gumble also produces the Telluride Blues and Brews Festival. Its lineup for Sept. 17-19 will be announced next week.
Drought plans scheduled
NUCLA – The Grand Junction Weather Service has determined that western counties in Colorado and eastern counties in Utah are in the midst of an “exceptional drought.” One outfitter in San Miguel County has said rafting trips will begin next week. The trips will not go beyond June because of the low water levels. There will be no release of water excess from McPhee Reservoir.
The lack of winter snowpack and a serious precipitation deficit are to blame. Ranchers are beginning to cull herds. Fire danger is becoming more of a hazard as well at lower elevations.
Another OHV meeting set
SILVERTON – There will be a special meeting June 4 of the Town Trustees of Silverton to determine the future of the off-highway vehicles (OHV) on town streets and alleys. Last month, the trustees voted to ban OHVs in the town limits. According to mayor pro tem Sallie Barney, Silverton residents have become tense and divisive over the issue.
Trustees will call for public comments and then vote to adopt the ordinance right away or put it before town voters later this year.
New fire truck, watering plan
NORWOOD – The drought is causing concern in Norwood in regard to home watering. Norwood Public Works director Tim Lippert told shareholders last week in the Farmers Water Development that the Gurley Ditch will run an extra two weeks. Originally, Lippert said the water would run for just one month, May 13 to June 13. The water will be on until July 1.
The Town of Norwood holds 119 shares which supplies raw water for lawns and gardens.
• The Town of Norwood has purchased a four-wheel drive tactical fire truck which will hold 1,800 gallons of water and is capable of suppressing fire in both wildland and town situations.
The vehicle was purchased from Fouts Brothers Fire Equipment in LaGrange, Texas. Assistant chief David Blunt and wildland fire coordinator Mark Garcia drove the truck to Norwood from Texas.
Stage One water use enacted in Paonia
PAONIA – The ongoing drought has compelled the Town of Paonia to enact stage one voluntary water restrictions. The action was the recommendation of mayor Mary Bachran at the May 11 town trustees meeting. The restrictions do not apply to the use of drip watering system and hand watering equipment.
Town administrator Corrine Ferguson said Paonia will go to stage two restrictions when water demands exceed supply. Stage two restrictions mean residents would have to limit watering to even-odd days with no watering on Saturdays. Only trees and planters would be watered in town parks.
Stage Two water enacted
CEDAREDGE – The Town of Cedaredge has declared a Stage Two water drought as dry conditions continue to blight the area. Rate increases for water have also been added.
The restrictions include prohibitions on watering from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Offenders will first receive a warning, then fines can be levied. The sale and use of fireworks are also prohibited during this restriction.
An outreach program through the town to explain the drought conditions and responsibilities has been outlined through the resolution.
SOURCES: Delta County Independent, Norwood Post, Silverton Standard, Lake City Silver World, San Miguel Forum, Telluride Daily Planet.
