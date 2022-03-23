Lake City snowpack reaches 83%
LAKE CITY – Snowpack levels in Lake City are below average but are edging up because of the recent storms. Snow levels near Slumgullion Pass are 83% of the median. Averages from 1991 to 2020 contain 11.5 inches of water. It is currently 9.5 inches. On Feb. 7, snowpack was measured at 29 inches. A month later, it was 42 inches.
Arts Center receives grant
CEDAREDGE – The Grand Mesa Arts Center of Cedaredge is one of the recipients of a Western Colorado Community Foundation grant, it was announced last week. The $2,500 gift will go towards expenses for the GMAC’s STEM Camp for youth this coming summer.
The WCCF is celebrating 25 years of promoting local philanthropy and legacy gifts. The “surprise grant” is one of 16 similar offerings.
Council OKs annexation
NORWOOD – Town council unanimously approved the annexation of 37.6 acres along Spruce Street at its March 9 meeting. The land meets the requirements for annexation and is rezoned to R-1 for residential development. The buyer of the property is the Town of Mountain Village and Paul Weiser, representing MV, said the property will exceed the eight percent allotment for open space in the subdivision.
One citizen, Jenny Russell, questioned the impact of the development as a strain on the local water system with so many new taps, the 22-year drought which is affecting Norwood, the impact of more homes to roads and local facilities. She advised the trustees to take the issue “to the voters.” Another citizen, John Mansfield, questioned trustees if the target buyers of the homes were Mountain Village workers and voiced concern that the homes would be bought by corporations with overcrowding conditions so the workers could commute to Telluride and Mountain Village.
Weiser said the intent of the new housing is for MV workers but could not speak to who the buyers might be in the future. Some 154 units are possible for development, but the number is more likely to be around 135 for the maximum, according to town planner Henry Hemphill.
Book Cliffs road nixed
MOAB – The Book Cliffs highway project, a 35-mile road between Moab and Vernal, has been cancelled. The 4-3 vote by the Seven County Infrastructure Coalition was supported by Grand County at their Mar. 15 meeting.
The county has opposed this project for 30 years, citing costs of $200 to $400 million. The project has been cancelled and revived many times. The route would save travelers and estimated 20 minutes with traffic being diverted from the towns of Green River and Helper.
BOCC votes to defund Dominion
MEEKER – Rio Blanco County commissioners voted to defund the Dominion Voting Systems last week. By a 2-1 vote, and if implemented, it would require election officials to hand count all votes in future elections. The vote was after a lengthy debate between citizens pro and con and commissioners.
“Adoption of this measure will cause chaos in the clerk and recorder’s office during the 2022 election and expose Rio Blanco County to serious liability and litigation,” said Boots Campbell, the county clerk. She added that her office has pulled 600 votes for verification over the last three elections and “have not found one discrepancy.” She invited all citizens to attend voting logic and accuracy training and to volunteer to be an election judge.
The proposal would likely face several legal challenges. My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell has fomented election integrity issues and is being sued by Denver-based Dominion for $1.3 billion. Dominion lawyers in January requested discovery items from Lindell, but have been rebuffed, and his claims have yet to be substantiated in court.
Sources: Moab Sun News, Norwood Post, Lake City Silver World, Delta Independent, Rio Blanco Herald.