Electric outage puts Lake City in dark
LAKE CITY – Switching equipment at the Lake City substation suddenly failed and cast the town of Lake City into a 28-hour period of darkness and cold. Lake City residents first felt the electricity failure at 1:06 a.m. Feb. 6.
Tri-State Generation set up a mobile substation involving teams and 20 trucks of electricians and technicians which restored power at 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. Some 1,900 full-time and seasonal customers of Gunnison County Electric Association were affected by the outage. Town Hall, the community school and the Lake City Medical Clinic also felt the impact of the power failure.
Sight-impaired climbers compete in Lake City
LAKE CITY – Five sight-impaired climbers participated in the annual Lake City Ice Climbing Festival Feb. 3. The event also included a two-day training session by Paradox Sports from Boulder. It was the first time that these blind climbers participated in the annual event at the Beer Wall Ice Garden. The climb is 25 meters.
The fastest time for the men was posted by Derek Riemer, two minutes, 56 seconds. The fastest of the women participants were Laura Heaton, 6:03 and Addie Hugen, 6:13.
BOE enacts sports co-op
NORWOOD – The Norwood schools’ board of education officially adopted a co-op sports program with Nucla schools which will begin in the 2024 school year. The combination of athletes from both schools will push the program into the 2A level of competition.
There has been concern that with the move up to 2A in all sports, Norwood-Nucla will be competing against schools with three times the size of its student body. There’s also concern that ongoing numbers of youth coming out to play sports continues to diminish from the high school to the middle school level. The BOE voted 3-2 for its co-op enactment.
Allen completes hiking challenge
NATURITA – Dale Allen of Naturita completed the “triple crown” of hiking – the Pacific Coast Trail, the Continental Divide Trail, and the Appalachian Trail. Some 700 to 1,000 people have successfully completed the three trails.
Allen, 40, completed the PCT trail, Mexico to Canada in 2019; the CDT, Canada to Mexico through Wyoming and New Mexico a year later; and the AT from June to November of 2022. During the hike on the AT, Allen hiked about 17 miles daily and would stop in towns every four to five days to buy food and supplies.
Allen has lived in Naturita for 11 years and credits Alcoholics Anonymous and sobriety for the successful hiking.
Telski opens high-speed lift
TELLURIDE – A four-person, high-speed chairlift for skiing opened Feb. 9 in Telluride. The “Chair 9 Project” has been a “whirlwind from conception to construction,” according to a news release by Telski. The chairlift recently went through trial runs and safety tests prior to its opening.
Telski had originally planned to open Lift 9 before the holidays, but because of a labor pool shortage and the need for weight trials, safety tests, evacuation procedures, the lift’s opening was postponed. The chairlift will offer seven-minute rides to the top and will be a “smoother ride,” said Telski Director of Mountain Operations, Scott Pittenger.
Valley Floor debt paid
TELLURIDE – The $15 million debt on the Valley Floor has been retired. Revenue streams from a variety of local taxes of 20 percent were committed to keep the Valley Floor free from development. Voters in 1994 passed ballot measure F to accomplish the long-term goal.
Open Space Commission members were praised at the Telluride Town Council meeting Feb. 14 for their budgetary prowess in retiring the debt early. Current VF expenses include trail maintenance, staffing needs and winter maintenance.
Former coach honored
Debbie Cook coached Meeker High School girls’ volleyball for 22 seasons and compiled a 393-125 win-loss record and nine trips to the state championship tournament. She was honored Feb. 9 with the school’s “Cowboy Up” award, recognition for “extraordinary commitment” to the school. MHS principal Amy Chinn, a member of Cook’s 1989 state champion runner-up team, made the presentation before a packed gymnasium in Meeker.
Cook also coached track for 16 years and girls’ basketball and introduced a number of fitness and social awareness programs to the school over her tenure. The MHS Class of 2020 established the award.
Sources: San Miguel Basin Forum, Telluride Daily Planet, Norwood Post, Rio Blanco Herald Times.