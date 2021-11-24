Judge blocks mask injunction
GUNNISON — District Court Chief Judge J. Steven Patrick denied a temporary restraining order blocking the mask mandate in place by the Gunnison Watershed School District. The Nov. 17 action stems from a complaint by three parents and a community member, Tomas Gomez, Michael Spritzer, David Justice and McKenna Basar. Patrick ruled that the complaint did not rise to the level of granting a preliminary injunction or restraining order.
The mask mandate will continue but the case is heading to trial. Named in the suit are members of the school board and superintendent Leslie Nichols.
Telski plans Dec. 3 opening
TELLURIDE — The opening day for skiing in Telluride will be Dec. 3. The original plan was to open the mountain on Thanksgiving. “We just take it day by day,” said Scott Pittender, Telski’s direction of mountain operations. Pittenger said Telski is making as much snow as possible and if a weather forecast prompts changing the opening, they’ll do it, he added.
Other ski resorts in Steamboat Springs and Durango are also delaying day because of similar issues.
Three cannabis licenses OK’d
PAONIA – Legal sale of cannabis is coming to the North Fork valley. Trustees for the Town of Paonia unanimously approved the licensing of three marijuana retailers following a Nov. 9 public hearing.
DMT Paonia, LLC is a dual use licensee (medical included) and will be housed at 232 Grand Ave., site of the current Cirque Boutique. The owners are Tom Scudder and Dale Cecil and have had 11 years of medical marijuana sales experience in the Colorado Springs area. Scudder also is the treasurer of a state trade association, Marijuana Industry Group.
Paonia Purple, Inc., owned by Robyn Oster, will be located at 201 Grand Avenue. Another license was granted to Valley High, LLC, owned by Micah and Jesse Erickson. Their store will be located at 512 Second St.
Wilkening named Citizen of the Year
HOTCHKISS – Mayor Larry Wilkening was named Citizen of the Year by the Hotchkiss Community Chamber of Commerce last week. The Business of the Year was Wellspring Vitality. The Nonprofit of the Year was Creamery Arts Center. Mary Hockenberry was also recognized with a special award, Colorado Creative Industries Leadership Award. Hockenberry is a longtime local artist and member of the town council.
Kim Shay was elected president of the chamber. Other new officers are Terry O’Brien, Lenora Cambria, and Shelley Ware.
Nuisance code to be reviewed
ORCHARD CITY – Enforcement of municipal nuisances, namely unsightly trash and derelict properties, will be resolved in future town board meetings. A nuisance code was drafted by town trustees in 2019 but lacked enforcement. Orchard City is the only Delta County town without a nuisance code.
Holly Mautz, the planning commissioner for the town, pushed the trustees to develop an enforcement mechanism at the Nov. 16 meeting. Mautz, a 15-year resident of OC, was appointed to fill a town trustee position at the same meeting.
Non-profit funding approved by SCCF
CEDAREDGE – Nine nonprofits in the Surface Creek area were given $17,250 in grants from the Surface Creek Community Fund recently. Funding of the SCCF comes from the Town of Cedaredge and the Rotary Club of Cedaredge. The SCCF was founded two years ago and serves the communities of Cedaredge, Cory, Austin, Orchard City and Eckert.
Sources: Delta County Independent, Telluride Daily Planet, Gunnison Country Times.