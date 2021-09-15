Residents divided on mask mandate
NORWOOD – Residents of Norwood are divided over the mask mandate set forth earlier this month, unanimously, by the San Miguel County commissioners. The mandate is scheduled to run through the month and requires masks in indoor spaces. Social media posts about the mandate continue to stoke the issue, pro and con.
One teacher, Samantha Jacobs, said masks are a “disruption to learning” and the children have to be “constantly reminded” to put one on. Kim Fischer, also a teacher, supports the mandate because it keeps the school open. “I want to teach in-person and I want the kids to learn in- person,” she said. Both women have children in the local school.
Last spring, the county was bifurcated because of COVID rates and had separate policies. Chamber of Commerce director Nola Svoboda, an advocate for no mandate, made a case before the BOCC in a recent meeting. Svoboda didn’t change their minds. She endorses the bifurcation idea because setting apart Norwood would “protect the community’s mental health and quality of life.”There will be further discussion of the bifurcation this week with town officials. Neither the mayor, Kieffer Parrino, and other citizens believe county’s positivity rate of 20% is correct.
New community school possible
NUCLA – A school bond vote is coming Nov. 2 to build a new community school. The West End Economic Development Center and the Nucla-Naturita Chamber of Commerce support the measure and is helping coordinate efforts to secure a yes vote on 3A.
A new school, proponents say, will attract business and lift the community. Too, there is increasing maintenance costs on the old school and how the timing is right for construction as building materials continue to escalate.
The school will be eligible, if the voters vote yes, for the BEST Grant Program offered by the state’s Department of Education. Grants from BEST typically are awarded to larger projects like new schools. The BEST program was founded in 2008.
Moab closes schools from COVID outbreak
MOAB – The Grand County School District closed its schools from Sept. 7-10 because of an outbreak of COVID that overwhelmed the hiring of substitute teachers. One recent count had 16 students and 10 staff members testing positive.
Typically, there are substitutes available for the classrooms but with so many teachers and staff out, and quarantining for at least seven days, the board decided to close the schools. A year ago, with a mask mandate in place for schools, there weren’t “perfect storm” circumstances, according to superintendent Taryn Kay.
Classes resumed Monday with a 30-day mask mandate in place on direction from the Southeast Utah Health Department, the county commissioners, Moab Regional Hospital and the school district. The COVID positivity rate 180 cases to more than 750 per 100,000 residents.
“Our desire is to provide an excellent education while keeping kids safe,” said Kay. “We’re trying to enact a mandate in a respectful and kind way.”
Seasonal resident dies while fishing
LAKE CITY – A longtime Lake City seasonal resident from Terrell, Texas, died while fishing Sept. 7. Don Burnes, 76, was fishing near the Ball Flats Bridge when he slipped and fell, striking his head. He felt okay immediately afterwards but soon complained of weakness. His son was fishing nearby and heard his yell for help. His legs had been caught in the rocky stream.
His son, Todd, came to him and said, “hang in there.” He lost consciousness and died.
Harvest Festival on the way
PAONIA – Two of the founding fathers of this annual event, Rick Stockton and Bill Bishop will be honored with the dedication of the Mountain Harvest Festival in their name. It’ll be Sept. 23-26.
North Fork agriculture will be saluted, the 20th annual festival. The two men died last year. Included in the activities will be booths, music and “something for everyone,” said Josh Behrman, director of the festival.
Sources: Delta County Independent, Moab Sun, Lake City Silver World, Norwood Post, San Miguel Basin Forum.
