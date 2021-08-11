Masks urged in San Miguel County
TELLURIDE – Taking into account the high transmissibility of the delta variant, San Miguel Public Health Director Grace Franklin is urging residents to wear protective face coverings when in crowded indoor spaces. The pandemic continues to persist and hospitalize residents, particularly those who are unvaccinated.
San Miguel County has contrasts. While most of the Telluride-Mountain Village residents have been vaccinated, pandemic numbers are robust in the east end of the county. But Telluride-Mountain, however, have to deal with the flux of incoming visitors and not knowing their vaccination status.
Both the Telluride Jazz Festival and the Telluride Blues and Brews Festivals will require ticketed patrons to show proof of vaccination or show a negative COVID test result taken within 48 hours of either of the festivals opening. The Telluride Jazz Festival starts Friday; the Blues and Brews Festival is mid-September.
COVID sparks crime decline
TELLURIDE – One positive upshot from the COVID pandemic and lockdown was a decrease in crime. During 2020, there were 10 crimes against persons, a five-year low, according to Town Marshal Josh Comte. The chief released the data to town council members Tuesday, Aug. 3. There were 97 arrests, also a low.
A good portion of town marshal duties during this time was traffic control as Telluride restaurants featured outdoor dining while Colorado Avenue was closed to vehicular traffic.
Owners building employee housing
TELLURIDE – Longtime Cosmopolitan restaurant owner and chef is directly addressing the housing crisis in Telluride by building employee housing in Norwood. A two-bedroom unit and a one-bedroom unit will be finished by November. Chad Scothorn is also connecting with San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation to improve options on commuting from Norwood to Telluride. Scothorn has also built employee housing adjacent to his home in Telluride.
“It’s not just an investment in Telluride and it’s not just an investment in Norwood … it’s just a good investment in your own business,” said Scothorn.
Norwood is in an Economic Opportunity Zone and investors can utilize federal tax incentives and receive favorable tax benefits from reinvested capital gains.
Other business owners in Telluride are building employee housing as well. Lionel Starr, owner of Ajax Cleaning, bought property next to his office and built a duplex which houses four employees and their children.
Starr noted, too, that building employee housing is essential. If an employee loses their housing, he added, they’ll likely leave town and then his business loses the ability to service accounts properly.
San Miguel County OKs Wright’s Mesa camping, RVs
NORWOOD – Once the permits are finalized, campers and RVs will be allowed in the Norwood area, it was announced by the San Miguel County Commissioners Aug. 5. Their unanimous vote amended the county’s land use code that will open up Wright’s Mesa.
The BOCC has recognized the influx of recreationalists and the potential for added economic development for the county. The Norwood town trustees are supporting the change to Wright’s Mesa Rural Agricultural Zone District, as it’s known officially.
There will be three special use permits allowed. County officials will continually review the applicant’s and if permit conditions are being met. There will be a 30-day limit for the RVs and campers.
Norwood hires new football coach
NORWOOD – Norwood High School will have a full slate of coaches for its fall sports teams. History teacher Samantha Jacobs has agreed to coach volleyball. John Cross is relocating from Louisiana and will be teaching science and coaching football. Practices were to begin Aug. 9.
The school has been hard-pressed to find coaches, a common lament for rural places throughout the U.S.
The school’s athletic director, Kyle Dinsmore, said the new coach is excited for the opportunity, but has had trouble finding assistant coaches. “I know this town loves football,” said Dinsmore, who asked if anyone was interested in helping the program to contact him.
The team is made up of Norwood and Nucla high schoolers.
Masks mandated in public buildings
MOAB – Mask wearing has returned to Grand County, the board of county commissioners voted to reinstate mandatory face-coverings inside public buildings when the State of Utah issues a “high” level of COVID transmission. Unvaccinated people will be required to wear masks regarding of the transmission level.
“It’s harder to get people to go back to something they didn’t care to do in the first place,” said commission chair Mary McGann. Nationwide, COVID cases have increased because of the more contagious Delta variant.
Moab Regional Hospital CEO Jen Sadoff noted that 100 percent of the physicians associated with the hospital are vaccinated. “The idea of wearing a mask – it’s not so much to protect yourself as to protect the people around you.”
Meeker traffic busy with I-70 detours
MEEKER – The closure of I-70 because of mudslides has made Meeker congested because of the detoured traffic. Police chief Edward Thompson told town trustees the police have borrowed and put into use two digital speed signs from Rio Blanco County. Thompson also explained how he has contacted the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) into providing a message board related to the detour.
Mudslides closed I-70 at Glenwood Canyon July 27 severely damaging the highway. There is no date set for reopening. CDOT is trying to push commercial traffic north through the detour into I-80 in Wyoming.
Sources: Rio Blanco Herald, Moab Sun News, Norwood Post, Telluride Daily Planet.
