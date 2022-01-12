Norwood Chamber hosts banquet
NORWOOD – More collaboration with government and local chambers of commerce was highlighted and renewed for 2022 at the annual Norwood Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting held at the Lone Cone Saloon last month.
One success story was the Colorado Stargazing Project, managed by VistaWorks of Buena Vista. The group was able to ascertain a $60,000 grant from the Colorado Tourism Office for marketing dark skies access throughout the U.S. Norwood has been recognized as one of the best places in the country for dark skies and stargazing.
Chamber president John Metzger said the organization is working towards establishing Norwood and Nucla and the West End of Montrose County as a “basecamp” for vacationers. And as a regional hub for new businesses and residents. Metzger said it was time to “re-imagine rural economic development.”
Meeker Drug closes doors
MEEKER – Meeker Drug, a downtown, family-owned independent pharmacy, has closed. The name will now be included in the Pioneers Medical Center brand which operates the hospital.
The new hospital pharmacy will not open for a couple of months as contracts, licensing, and construction are finalized.
Third generation owner Diana Jones called the closure “heartbreaking.” It had been a Meeker retail institution since 1962 and there had been a locally-owned pharmacy in Meeker since 1904.
A number of factors led to its closing – large chain pharmacies increasing bottom lines and squeezing independents; more complex Medicare/Medicaid rules with paperwork that chews up time and puts the owners at risks of fines. And health care insurers that urge consumers to bypass local pharmacies for online prescription purchasing.
Jones will continue to operate a business at Main and Sixth Streets – Meeker Sweet Shop which will also be a UPS drop and a place for formalwear rentals.
CCAASE grants, COVID impacts
TELLURIDE – The Commission for Community Assistance has signed off on $611,500 in local grants to 46 local nonprofits and arts organizations. The Ah Haa School for the Arts, the Telluride Film Festival and the Sheridan Arts Foundation were involved in the grant proposals among others. Sasha Cucciniello was reelected president of the CCAASE.
• Last week’s active COVID cases totaled 318 and the ongoing effect of the virus continues to impact local business and school staffing. Thirteen percent of school staffers called in ill. Local restaurants and small business owners have taken to managing with reduced staff, reducing hours or closing for a few days each week. These impacts are happening as a busy ski season continues.
Officers violated department rules
MOAB – Two Moab police officers, Clint Johnston and Dan Malone, were found in violations of the police department’s police on face mask usage, body camera application and coarse language stemming from a Feb. 23, 2021 incident. The Weber County Sheriff’s Department conducted the investigation.
The officers responded to a citizen inquiry at a City Market where a child was having “super freak out,” according to the report. The officers went inside and found the parent and cited him for child abuse. During the encounter, the officers’ body cameras were not operating according to procedure. The officers used expletives and said the man should be “jailed out of spite,” according to the report. Improper face mask usage was also cited during the encounter.
Last August, the MCPD was admonished by a district judge for ongoing violations of body camera use which also aligns with state policing policy.
SOURCES: The Norwood Post, Telluride Daily Planet, Moab Sun, Rio Blanco Herald Times.