Body of missing hiker is found
LAKE CITY – The body of a missing hiker, Alex Cahoy, 32, of Minnesota was found Thursday, June 9, at his campsite near the Continental Trail, above the Carson townsite and near Coney Peak summit.
Hinsdale County Search and Rescue found the man who, according to sources, was attempting to traverse the Continental Trail all the way to Canada. He departed Mexico April 14. He was last seen alive by another hiker on Saturday, June 4, along the trail in vicinity of Stony Pass.
Investigation into the death is continuing.
Solstice Run is Saturday
LAKE CITY – The San Juan Solstice Run is scheduled for Saturday, June 25, with a 5 a.m. start from Lake City Park. The annual 50-mile foot race in the mountains with pass-by destinations of the Continental Divide and Slumgullion Pass, will test the 270 runners who have registered thus far. Races must be completed in 16 hours.
Warehouse venue target of litigation
TELLURIDE – A neighbor of the Telluride Transfer Warehouse, Thomas Archipley II, has filed a lawsuit in civil court against Telluride Arts, the owner and operator of the open-air venue which attracts live music and community events. The Town of Telluride, its board of trustees, the Telluride Planning and Zoning Commission were also listed as defendants in the litigation.
Archipley bought his property in 2019 and his lawsuit contends his residence on the third floor of a nearby building is but 10 feet away from his bedroom window and the music is too loud.
He seeks enforcement of Colorado statutes that sound limits not to exceed 60 decibels between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and then 55 decibels from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. The lawsuit is also seeking to ban any amplified music.
The lawsuit comes as Telluride Arts has been trying to develop the property as a community site for art, music, and entertainment. It is also conducting a capital campaign fundraiser to renovate the historic building at 201 S. First St.
4th of July fireworks, open fires cancelled
TELLURIDE – The annual Fourth of July fireworks show in Telluride has been cancelled due to ongoing concerns about forest fires and drought conditions. The Telluride Fire District and the Telluride Volunteer Fire Department made the decision on Tuesday, June 14. Private display of fireworks is also prohibited.
Stage One fire restrictions in the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National forests have been implemented. Stage one restrictions prohibit open fires, campfires and charcoal grills. Gas and propane grills are permitted. For more info: westslopefireinfo.com.
Rental housing options explored
GUNNISON – The City of Gunnison, like so many other Colorado cities and towns, is faced with a severe rental housing crisis. Community Development Director Anton Sinkewich led an open house June 2 in Gunnison intent on securing community feedback on how to proceed in the future.
Two options that were explained include the limit of short term rental (STR) licenses with a cap set on how many can be allotted. Another is limiting one vacation rental for applications for those show that Gunnison is not their primary residence.
Applefest vendor spaces available
CEDAREDGE – The annual Applefest event, which is scheduled for Oct. 7-9, is now accepting applications for artisans and craft operators. Fees from vendors are dedicated towards the expense of the festival and the town’s community development fund. Spaces can be obtained at the website: cedaredge-colorado.com
Sources: Gunnison Country Times, Delta County Independent, Telluride Daily Planet, Lake City Silver World.