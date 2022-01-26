Mask mandates continues in San Miguel County
TELLURIDE – The San Miguel indoor mask mandate will be extended through the next month, it was announced Jan. 19 at the meeting of the San Miguel County commissioners. Public health director Grace Franklin made the recommendation. The mandate will be reconsidered at the next two public health meetings in Telluride, Feb. 2 and Feb. 16.
Commission chairman Kris Holstrom told those attending how the commissioners don’t make public health decisions based “solely on public opinion” as there has been feedback from both sides of the mandate debate. There were 132 new virus cases last week, a decrease from December’s spike.
Norwood schools’ superintendent Adam Bittner pushed back against the decision and asked that local school districts make the determination of masking or not. “Mask mandates are not practical in educational environments,” said Bittner, adding, that current protocols include sending students home for two days if they have symptoms.
Carrie Andrew, director of the Lone Cone Library in Norwood, also attended and asked the commissioners about cleaving Norwood from the rest of San Miguel County. The lack of compliance and the ongoing difficulty of enforcing the indoor mandate has reduced library traffic during the pandemic. The commissioners said no, San Miguel County would be one county without Norwood secession.
San Miguel health care professionals sent a letter of support endorsing the mandate continuance.
Lake City students return to class
LAKE CITY – Sixth-grade students and the entire high school class have been following lesson plans remotely for the second straight week. It is hoped that in-class instruction will resume this week.
A number of school staff and students tested positive for COVID, along with an increasingly census of positive virus cases in the greater Lake City community.
School staff and local citizens have “stepped up” to teach, cook for students and support the Lake City Community School during this recent spike of cases.
Voluntary testing for local students continues, according to county public health nurse Shawna Sidler. She added that with the Omicron variant, which is much more infectious, if one family member tests positive, others in the family will do so as well.
Moab officers face reprimand
MOAB – Following the Aug. 2021 stop and report of domestic abuse involving Gabby Petito, which drew national media attention, the Moab Police Department asked for a third-party investigation of whether department policies had been followed in the case. Petito was found murdered in Wyoming. Her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, died by suicide in Florida.
The Price Police Department conducted the investigation and while the investigation did not validate all of the complaints, it was determined that two Moab police officers violated department policy. The 100-page report was released last week on the city’s website.
Two Moab police officers, Daniel Robbins and Eric Platt, responded to a complaint at the Moonflower Market in Moab. The dispatcher was told, “the gentleman was slapping the girl.”
The officers investigated, along with two National Park Rangers and reported Petito was the aggressor in the incident. The couple was separated for the night of Aug. 12. The officers’ report included a determination of disorderly conduct.
The Price PD investigation said, however, the two officers failed to treat the incident as domestic assault. In accordance with Utah statute, police are required to make an arrest or give a citation. The report also stated the two officers treated who Petito and Laundrie did so with respect and professionalism. Pratt and Robbins were the only two Moab officers on duty at the time and Robbins was completing his field training. The officers were put on probation.
The Moab Police Department is to institute further training in the treatment of domestic violence. There are plans to hire a specialist in domestic violence to oversee incidences like these that are investigated by Moab officers.
SOURCES: Telluride Daily Planet, Lake City Silver World, Moab Sun.