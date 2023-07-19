MOD Express operational
MONTROSE – All Points Transit started a new bus route July 10, linking Montrose, Ouray and Delta. The MOD (Montrose, Olathe, Delta) Express is taking part in the Zero Fare for Better Air, a statewide program through August.
APT will begin charging for passengers Sept. 1 with a $4 ticket (each way) and $2 for students, veterans, seniors, and persons with disabilities. Punch passes will be available. For a schedule, go to All Points’ website, allpointstransit.org, or call 970-249-0128.
Vaping sales among highest
TELLURIDE – Teens in Telluride and San Miquel County are vaping at a higher rate than their peers across Colorado, according to a survey by Healthy Kids Colorado. Thirty percent of teenagers at Telluride High School reported using a vaping product in the last 30 days, higher than the statewide average, 16 percent. Twenty-eight percent of those surveyed in Telluride said they use vaping products because of the flavors – sweet, fruity flavors like lemonade and watermelon and mango. In Norwood, according to the survey, 21 percent of teens used a vape product in the last 30 days, compared to the state average. Tobacco vaping products are only authorized to adults 21 and over.
“Telluride is almost double the state average,” said Grace Franklin, San Miguel County public health director. “It (vaping) impacts the developing brains of adolescents.”
Cadets start bridge project
MEEKER – Work began Monday, July 17, on the construction of a new bridge over South Fork river on the Spring Cave trail near Meeker. Eleven cadets from the U.S. Air Force Academy, along with White River National Forest personnel, will be working side-by-side to improve the popular trail with a bridge. Cadets, who were involved in the planning and engineering processes, earn academic credits by working on public lands.
This is the fourth Academy class to work on engineering and construction projects in the White National Forest. Cadets from the 2016 class designed and built a new bridge in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness. Two years later, cadets provided similar skills to build a bridge at McCullough Gulch near Breckinridge. The class of 2021 replaced a bridge on Two Elk Trail near Vail Pass.
Rio Blanco County has been assisting with the delivery of materials to the construction site and cadets have been house in local motels.
State is drought free
WESTERN SLOPE – Recent rains in Baca County have pushed all Colorado counties into a drought-free environment for the first time in four years, according to US Drought Monitor data which was released July 6.
The San Juan mountains, according to SNOTEL sites, had a 90 percent snowpack in April. The snowpack melt has enabled Blue Mesa Reservoir, the state’s largest lake, to become nearly full. A year ago, 83 percent of the state was under a drought watch.
“This isn’t going to last forever but we can enjoy it,” said Becky Bolinger assistant state climatologist at the Colorado Climatge Center at Colorado State University.
Medical, fire data released
NORWOOD – The Norwood Fire Protection District last week released its report on service calls for the first six month of 2023. There was a total of 131 calls, of which 116 were medical. There were 47 ambulance transports, primarily to Montrose Regional Health. There were 15 fire calls, which included support for home fire equipment.
Sources: Norwood Post, Telluride Daily Planet, Rio Blanco Herald, Delta County Independent.