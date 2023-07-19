MOD Express operational

MONTROSE – All Points Transit started a new bus route July 10, linking Montrose, Ouray and Delta. The MOD (Montrose, Olathe, Delta) Express is taking part in the Zero Fare for Better Air, a statewide program through August.



