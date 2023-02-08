Norwood fire team expands
NORWOOD –The Norwood Fire Protection District is transitioning from an all-volunteer to a hybrid of both volunteers and fulltime, paid firefighters and EMT responders. The change will occur March 1.
It is the first time the fire protection district had provided 24/7/365 service to the service area, almost 900 square miles. John Bockrath, chief, along with two new full-time EMTS, Kathryn Westcott and Heather King, will evolve into rotating EMT and firefighters available at the station in 24-hour shifts.
The reason for the change is that with additional population and tourists coming into the area, there is a greater need for deliberate fire and EMT shift work. Ongoing EMT and fire academy training sessions are part of the new setup at the Norwood Firehouse. Chief Bockrath has been leading the training
More tickets for Bluegrass
TELLURIDE – The Telluride Bluegrass Festival, the largest festival of the year and in its 50th year, will have an additional 500 patrons, expanding its audience capacity to 12,000. The Telluride Town Council gave unanimous approval to increase the limit Feb. 1.
It is the fifth time that the audience has been expanded to 12,000. Tickets sales begin March 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the KOTO radio station, 207 N. Pine. The increased capacity is designed to give locals more opportunity at tickets for the festival, typically a sell-out year after year. When the March 1 tickets go on sale, a driver’s license showing a San Miguel County address or a utility bill to show residency will be necessary.
Planet Bluegrass presents the annual festival June 15-18 in Town Park.
Snow base up, lift to reopen
TELLURIDE – Lift 9, new and improved, will open in early February after successfully passing testing and other performance trials, it was announced by Telski.
In other Telski news, January snowfall passed historical records by 58%, or 26 inches.
For the latest in lift or skiing conditions and news: tellurideskiresort.com.
Vetter is town clerk
PAONIA – Samira Vetter of Hotchkiss has officially been named town clerk of Paonia, succeeding former clerk and town administrator Corinne Ferguson. The search for a new administrator continues.
Vetter in her previous role at Town Hall assisted citizens with utility billing, had customer service duties, put together agenda packets for the councilors and assisted with recording the meetings. Town council voted her hiring unanimously.
Vetter said that in her new role, she’ll be shifting to a more supervisory role and will be responsible for all the liquor and marijuana dispensary licensing. She is working towards a municipal clerk certification.
A Kansas native, Vetter has worked as an advocate for the 7th Judicial District, Delta County, and served on the Paonia council 2018-19 before moving to Hotchkiss. She has also worked in the county school district.
Sources: Delta County Independent, Telluride Daily Planet, Norwood Post.