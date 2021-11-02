New construction to include workforce housing units
MOAB – Moab’s city council has begun addressing the dearth of affordable housing in the city by passing, unanimously, an amendment to the Moab Municipal Code a requirement for developers to include workforce households.
In a new residential development, developers will build two households that will qualify as “active employment households” and with deed restrictions, deem these units as workforce housing. The council and Moab’s planning department devised a plan to compel developers for construction of accessory units while they are being built.
Further reviews will include whether seniors and retirees could be included and to require minimum rental lengths of time.
Tourism, COVID take a break
LAKE CITY – For the first time in months, no active cases of COVID were reported by the Hinsdale County Public Health nurse. There were 10 cases in September and Mineral County reported one new case of the virus last week. Shawna Sidler noted that the winter flu vaccine and the multiple COVID shots and boosters can be accepted simultaneously at the Lake City Area Medical Center.
The slowing of the summer tourist season with fewer people in Lake City were cited as reasons for the COVID case decrease.
Mountain Village seeks new marketing plans
MOUNTAIN VILLAGE – The Town of Mountain Village is now accepting Requests for Proposal (RFP) for tourism marketing for the town. The RFP calls for companies that can provide a “full range of comprehensive destination marketing” along with brand development options. “The Town of Mountain Village is committed to implementing marketing plans that will promote responsible tourism and travel to the area.”
Currently, Mountain Village’s marketing is managed by Telluride Tourism Board as has done so from a 16-year-old intergovernmental agreement that also includes San Miguel County and the Town of Telluride. A portion of the two-percent lodging tax and business licensing fees from Mountain Village have been contributed to the overall tourism budget.
The town will accept proposals through November and will conduct interviews in December with a target of January 2022 for selecting a vendor.
Sources: Moab Sun; Telluride Daily Planet; Lake City Silverworld.
