Gunnison GCEA plans rate hike
LAKE CITY – A 4.5% increase in residential electric rates and an 8.7% hike in commercial rates is planned for May 1 by the town’s electricity provider, Gunnison County Electric Association (GCEA).
Gunnison GCEA plans rate hike
LAKE CITY – A 4.5% increase in residential electric rates and an 8.7% hike in commercial rates is planned for May 1 by the town’s electricity provider, Gunnison County Electric Association (GCEA).
The announcement was made at a public meeting March 26 at the GCEA office. General manager Mike McBride attributed the rate increase to costs: the price of PVC pipe has more than quadrupled; transformer devices are up more than 50 to 70%; various supplies and equipment have doubled in price, McBride explained. Various fee expenses, too, will rise, typically about $3 for availability service and other features.
The 2023 budget predicts income of $20.8 million and expenses at almost $20.6 million, a 1.3 profit percentage.
Pinion Park move-in
NORWOOD — Three families have moved into the Pinion Park neighborhood in Norwood and 21 homes are nearing completion. Pinion Park, a manufactured housing neighborhood designed for workplace housing incomes, is located south of the Lone Cone Library.
The Rural Homes project is a first on the Western Slope with future projects planned for Ouray and Ridgway. A combination of land donation from San Miguel County, assistance from the Town of Norwood and assorted state and federal grants brought the neighborhood to fruition. A few Pinion Park homes remain for sale.
Four candidates for admin spot
PAONIA – Town trustees plan to interview four candidates for the vacant and full time position of town administrator this week. Since Corinne Ferguson’s resignation last November, town matters have been handled by interim manager Leslie Klusmire. The town clerk position was filled in January by Samira Vetter.
Three of the four finalists live outside Colorado. Klusmire advised the trustees not to count on a long-term, 20-year administrator but to rather concentrate on getting a good town manager. This is the second set of finalists – in a unanimous vote to proceed forward -- to be considered by the trustees.
Town Hall job continuing
HOTCHKISS – The cost of building renovation, security and HVAC upgrades are more costly than the figure budgeted upon, said town clerk Ginger Redden to the board of town trustees at their March 9 meeting. The renovation began March 6 and is expected to be completed at a cost of $258,754 by the end of June. The improvements were originally budgeted for $85,000 but inflation and construction materials and labor have driven the higher figure.
Redden explained to the board that Back the Badge law enforcement funds and monies from the general town fund are being set aside to finance the renovations.
Sources: Delta County Independent, Norwood Post, Lake City Silver World.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.