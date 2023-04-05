Gunnison GCEA plans rate hike

LAKE CITY – A 4.5% increase in residential electric rates and an 8.7% hike in commercial rates is planned for May 1 by the town’s electricity provider, Gunnison County Electric Association (GCEA).



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?