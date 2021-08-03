Mudslides close highways, pass
SILVERTON – Monsoonal rains and flooding July 22-25 sparked mudslides that closed roads and temporarily halted the Durango-Silverton train.
A mudslide at Governor’s Gulch closed highway 550. Sunday night, another mudslide closed both lanes of highway 550. Cinnamon Pass was closed briefly as well because of the rains. Saturday, crews worked into night to clear the tracks of the railroad. Rail service was renewed Sunday morning.
Arming teacher meetings continue
NORWOOD – Ten people attended a special meeting of the Norwood school board in Lone Tree library July 29. The one-topic meeting was about developing a survey to address arming of teachers and staff. School safety was a common priority among the attendees which was led by superintendent Todd Bittner.
Bittner told the group he is obligated to do something about school safety and arming staff with concealed-carry weapons is an option. The subject has been raised often last spring and this summer given Norwood’s isolation in case of a school shooter incident. Bittner also noted that the school is vulnerable given its 27 entry points.
Bittner asked gathering to generate ideas for a 12-question survey that is going out to community members in August.
‘Pub Crawl’ history tour
LAKE CITY – The Hinsdale County Museum will have its annual “pub crawl” fundraiser Aug. 6 from 3 to 6 p.m. It’s $40 per person and includes a souvenir mug and drinks at Chillin’, Lake City Brewing Co., and Packer’s Grill.
There will be guest speakers reviewing Lake City history with a question-and-answer session to follow at each location. Proceeds will benefit the Museum’s ongoing renovation of a narrow-gauge railroad car.
Guest speakers will include Dr. Duane Vandenbusche, Phil Virden, and Harvey DuChene. Dr. Vanderbusche is the state’s historian.
Housing crisis meeting held
TELLURIDE – Town officials Tuesday convened to discuss the ongoing acute housing crisis in Telluride. It is a problem that virtually all mountain communities are facing. The four leaders were Mayor DeLanie Young, Mayor Pro Tem Todd Brown and council members Geneva Shaunette and Adrienne Christy.
One idea is a potential amendment to the town’s municipal code that would limit licenses of short-term rental property and the revocation of these licenses for violations. Investors have during the housing boom come into Telluride and bought properties for short-term rentals. The limiting of licenses would be limited to individuals and companies.
Council member Brown noted that the most comments that he’s heard from property owners is that they are part-time residents in Telluride who want to come, stay and then rent their properties when absent. Brown agrees with that particular concept, but it becomes problematic when owners have multiple units.
Town attorney Kevin Geiger addressed the rumor of the Town not enforcing actions on short-term rentals. Geiger said the Town of Telluride assessed $223,000 in fines and $62,000 in delinquent taxes. Geiger added that his office has been diligent in auditing short-term rentals and one option for changing the code would be to levy higher fees and penalties. Amending the town’s municipal code is not complicated, he said, but does require commitment, additional meetings and an appreciation of legal issues involving these actions.
New ambulances for North Fork EMS
PAONIA – The North Fork EMS has been awarded a state grant to purchase a new ambulance. It will be in service next summer. The cost of the ambulance is $140,000, not including all of the life-saving equipment that’s necessary. The new ambulance will feature all-wheel drive. With the new ambulance, the EMS will have one in each of the three North Fork communities.
