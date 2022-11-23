Petitos sue Moab police
MOAB – Joseph Petito and Nicole Schmidt, parents of slain traveler Gabby Petito, have filed a lawsuit against the Moab Police Department citing incompetence and policy violations which led to her death, Aug. 2021.
Gabby Petito was murdered by traveling companion Brian Laundrie outside Grand Teton National Park. Laundrie later took his own life in Florida. A suicide note was found with his body admitting to killing Petito. The lawsuit follows an August claim against the City of Moab for $50 million. The city in a statement said it will “ardently defend against the lawsuit.”
The travel, death and mystery of the couple attracted national attention in 2021.
Boat slip lottery scheduled
LAKE CITY – Hinsdale County is accepting applications to rent a boat slip on Lake San Cristobal during the 2023 season. There will be two lotteries: one for commercial use, the other for non-commercial use. The drawing for these boat slips will be done at the first county commissioners’ meeting in January.
Non-commercial slips cost $600 with commercial at $1,200. The season, dependent on weather conditions, is mid-May to mid-October.
For applications and information: office@hinsdalecountycolorado.us.
New chain station OK’d
TELLURIDE – Two new chain-up stations for truckers received approval from the San Miguel County commissioners and the Colorado Dept of Transportation during a special meeting Nov. 9 between the two agencies.
Chain stations will be constructed west of the Deep Creek shop and at Lawson Hill, south of the roundabout. It will enable truckers to adjust their vehicles before going up Lawson Hill or Lizard Head Pass.
CDOT and the commissioners have discussed for years the addition of lighted chain stations. County manager Mike Bordogna said that while the decision to add these two places was a CDOT decision, the state wanted areas that involved right-of-way issues and a measure the county could support.
SMART riders number 2,000
NORWOOD – The San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART) reported to the Norwood Post the average monthly ridership on the Naturita-Redvale-Norwood-Telluride route is 1,923 persons. That’s a significant increase from the 2021 average of 1,318 passengers per month. SMART added the Nucla-Naturita-Redvale extension in 2021.
Commuters who use the bus are mostly workers going in and out of Telluride daily. There are some students using the service to attend school in Telluride.
The SMART taxing district supplies more than 70 percent of the funding, said SMART executive director David Averill. The taxing district monies are from sales and property taxes. SMART has also received more than $7 million in grant money over the past four years from state and federal agencies.
Garages, RVs OK for housing
MOAB – In an effort to address an ongoing affordable housing crisis, the Grand County commissioners passed the Alternative Dwelling Ordinance Nov. 15, enabling workers to live legally in nonconventional structures and RVs. The ordinance includes campers on private property.
Commissioners for most of the year have discussed the possibilities of this ordinance as an option to help employers retain and recruit employees. A cap of 150 units was included in the ordinance. Commissioners voted 6-0 to approve these alternative dwelling conditions.
Sources: Telluride Daily Planet, Gunnison Country Times, Norwood Post, Lake City Silver World, Moab Sun News.
Stephen Woody was the publisher of community daily newspapers for 38 years in four cities, including the Montrose Daily Press, 1997-2011.