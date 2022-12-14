Redden awarded Citizen of Year
HOTCHKISS – Diane Redden, OD, was presented with the Hotchkiss Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year award Nov. 29 at the Chamber’s annual meeting at the Creamery Arts Center.
Chamber board member Kelsi Buhr made the presentation citing Redden’s 23 years of service as the only full-time optometrist in the North Fork Valley.
Other Chamber awards included:
• Business of the Year – Ira Houseweart Meterworks.
• Volunteer of the Year – the Hotchkiss Fire Department, for saving the North Fork swimming pool after a flash flood filled the facility with mud. Fire department members were able to dredge and clean the pool and then refill it, saving the swimming season. Fire chief Doug Fritz and fire district board member Bill Long accepted the award.
• Nathan Sponseller was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his 27 years of service to the Chamber, including time as its executive director.
During the business meeting, it was noted the Chamber has 68 business members and 38 members from local non-profits. Financially, according to the Chamber’s treasurer Terry O’Brien, the organization has $28,000 cash on hand. The Colorado Grand donated $14,000 to the Chamber this past year from funds raised during its annual auto rally. The Colorado Grand also provides two scholarships for students from the combined Paonia and Hotchkiss high school.
Solar energy project underway
GUNNISON – The City of Gunnison is partnering with the State of Colorado to construct solar panels on city buildings and place EV charging stations and solar lighting upgrades throughout the business and residential areas.
The Colorado Energy Office is offering the Energy Performance Contracting program which is designed to reduce a community’s carbon footprint. The total cost of the improvement program is $4 million, but the city team charged with developing the plan seeks to acquire state grants and rebates from a payback period of 15 years, according to city finance director Ben Cowan.
Lawrence named Hinsdale coroner
LAKE CITY – Lori Lawrence has been named coroner for Hinsdale County, it was announced last week by the board of county commissioners. Lawrence, who had been the deputy coroner, succeeds Jerry Gray.
Gray submitted his resignation after 18 years of service and was thanked by the BOCC for his time and commitment. Lawrence was sworn into office Nov. 18. Gray will remain with the coroner’s office.
If Lawrence chooses, she can run for the coroner’s office in the 2024 election. Last month, Lawrence was reelected to another term as county treasurer, but state law prohibits a candidate running for two offices. There were no candidates on the ballot to succeed the retiring coroner Gray.
Sources: Lake City Silver World, Gunnison Country Times, Delta County Independent.
