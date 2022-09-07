Dark Sky Reserve OK’d by IDSANORWOOD – The boundaries of the San Miguel County Dark Sky Reserve was on Aug. 19 approved by the International Dark Sky Association.
Requirements for the designation include public or private land of about 700 square miles, or 173,000 acres. Dr. Robert (Bob) Grossman of Norwood has spearheaded these efforts for dark sky recognition. The San Miguel County Commissioners have supported these efforts as well.
The Thunder Trails area meets the designation with nighttime access, federal legal protection from the U.S. Forest Service and how the Milky Way can be viewed with an unaided eye. It is one of the darkest areas in the U.S.
2022-2023 ski passes on saleTELLURIDE – Sale of annual ski passes and tickets are on sale for the forthcoming ski season in Telluride. Telski launched the summer push Aug. 17.
The mountain is due to open Nov. 24. It will close April 2, 2023.
A local seasonal limited adult pass will cost $1,300, an unlimited pass will be $1,750. After Oct. 10, the regular season adult pass will sell for $2,600.
The passes will be available in Durango, Ridgway, and Montrose. KOTO radio’s Ski Swap will be Nov. 11-12.
96 compete in ultra-Alpine 50LAKE CITY – Ninety-six ultra-bicyclists competed the annual Alpine 50, a 50-mile race over nearby mountain passes and trails Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 27-28. It is the fourth year the race has been held and attracted athletes from all over the West. It was presented by the Lake Fork Valley Conservancy.
The winning time for men was by Michael Grajeda of Mancos, with a time of 3 hours, 50 minutes. Brad Fiala of Colorado Springs was second with 4:21.
Trish Thomas of Durango was the fastest female biker with a time of 4:34. Allison Johanson of Louisville was second, 5:10. Lake City’s Lydia McNeese was third (5:26) and was the fastest time for a local resident.
Lake City Community School senior, Jaden McNeese, was honored with the race’s ‘Act of Kindness’ award. He provided equipment and aid to a distressed biker along Engineer Pass. McNeese, 17, finished 10th overall in the race.
Sources: Lake City Silver World, Telluride Daily Planet, Norwood Post.
