Dark Sky Reserve OK’d by IDSANORWOOD – The boundaries of the San Miguel County Dark Sky Reserve was on Aug. 19 approved by the International Dark Sky Association.

Requirements for the designation include public or private land of about 700 square miles, or 173,000 acres. Dr. Robert (Bob) Grossman of Norwood has spearheaded these efforts for dark sky recognition. The San Miguel County Commissioners have supported these efforts as well.



