Randle is new Basin Clinic director
NATURITA – April L. Randle, M.D., is the new medical director of the Basin Clinic.
A physician since 1998, Randle is a board-certified internist and has been associated with clinics and hospitals in Dove Creek, Cortez and is certified in Colorado and Utah.
She received her Doctorate of Medicine from the San Saba University School of Medicine, Netherlands, Antilles and had completed postdoctoral training at the Maricopa Medical Center and Mayo Clinic.
She lives near Cortez and will be staying in Naturita several days a week. She’s an avid golfer and kayaker.
San Miguel County vax total is 70%
TELLURIDE – San Miguel County is the second-most vaccinated county in the state, according to county health director Grace Franklin. Seventy-% of county residents, ages 12 and over, have received both doses of the COVID vaccine; 87 % have received one dose. The leading county in San Juan County which has fully vaccinated 86 % of its 800-plus residents.
Franklin said that while mass vaccinations sites in San Miguel have closed, the county health department is taking a more personal and nuanced approach, spending time with people unsure or hesitant to take the vaccine. Challenges of the county health department are similar to other places: the virus has become politicized, social media-fueled misinformation and general human behavior. She cited an example of cell phones. “We humans adopt over time a new innovation, idea or technology,” said Franklin.
In a related story, mask compliance has dropped dramatically on the Telluride-Mountain Village gondola. Gondola employees are not security personnel, nor police, so the strategy is the educate riders how the gondola is public transportation even though county and state restrictions have eased. Removing those who won’t wear a mask inside the free transportation puts the gondola staff in an unpractical position and it’s not fair to employees who are required to mask up. Lastly, removing passengers from the gondola goes against Telluride’s primary economy, tourism and its promotion.
Scholarship aid for Norwood grads
NORWOOD – Nine of 12 graduating Norwood High School seniors were offered admission to 39 colleges and $498,000 in scholarship money was secured for these students, according to NHS guidance counselor Rick Williams.
“Their successes correlate directly to their academic involvement in school, their college examination scores and their participation in extra-curricular and athletic activities,” said Williams.
Williams was appointed to a statewide educational working group that will report to the Colorado’s Dept. of Higher Education. House Bill 1330 was signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis to investigate and recommend what’s needed to increase graduation and college admission success.
Low vax Rio Blanco sees COVID rise
MEEKER – There are 700-plus cases of COVID, with 15 newly diagnosed cases, according to Rio Blanco County Public Health Department. According to county health officials, the Delta variant is spreading. There are free-walk in clinics for shots and testing in Meeker and Rangely, ages 12 and up. Thirty seven % of the county residents have been vaccinated at least once.
Paonia river trail connects students
PAONIA – The Paonia River Trail will connect Grand Avenue to the park and will be adjacent the new Paonia K-8 school. Trail options will take hikers along the Gunnison River and will provide an outdoor classroom for Paonia students. The 5-foot-wide crushed gravel trail will be completed in late August. The park will be administered by the town’s parks department and the school district.
The trail came to be thanks to a grant from GOCO, Delta County, and the Town of Paonia. Construction has been provided by a trail crew from the Western Colorado Conservation Corps and local teen volunteers.
Rangell concert comin
g Aug. 7
PAONIA – Denver-based jazz saxophonist Nelson Rangell will perform Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Azure Cellars and Gallery.
Rangell has recorded 17 jazz albums after attending the New England Conservatory of Music. He has been on recordings with some of the most celebrated jazz artists and has been recognized by Down Beat magazine. The 61-year-old musician is from Castle Rock.
Moab tourism on the rebound
MOAB – Bookings into Moab motels and hotels are up 62 % from a year ago, according to Elaine Gizler of the Moab Travel Council. She noted how a large %age of that gain were from foreign travelers. During the pandemic, international tourism virtually disappeared.
“We need the international travel back because they spend more than the domestic traveler and generally, they stay longer,” said Gizler.
National parks in the Moab area are feeling the strong bounce back as well. So much so, that There has been such an uptick of visitors, Arches National Park often closes its gates early and on occasion, closed the park when reaching the visitors limit. The early bird travelers get the parking spots, usually filled up by 7:30 a.m.
In Zion National Park, there were 676,000 visitors in June.
SOURCES: San Miguel Basin Forum, Telluride Daily Planet, Delta County Independent, Moab Sun, Rio Blanco Herald Times.
