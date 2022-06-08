Nucla K-12 school construction begins
NUCLA – Groundbreaking ceremonies were held in late May for the new high school gymnasium. The razing of old vocational-technical buildings and the school’s green-house took place over the Memorial Day Weekend.
Construction of the new Nucla School, pre-kindergarten through 12, will take two years.
Coffee Cowboy moves to Oak Street
TELLURIDE – The Coffee Cowboy cart has been moved from its longtime Colorado Avenue location to the Oak Street gondola plaza. The CC is owned by Hailey Arnold and Scott Keating and was located next to La Cocina.
When it was relocated late last month, the cart attracted an entourage of citizens, fans, and tourists on the route. The cart was renovated and will also serve as a guest services outlet for Mountain Village. Its hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Warehouse capital fundraising begins
TELLURIDE – The Telluride Arts District received approval to move forward with the Transfer Warehouse building after eight years of hearings and meetings. The Telluride Planning and Zoning Commission last week gave the green light for renovation. Telluride Arts can now begin its capital campaign. The building is designated as a National Historic Landmark.
Telluride Arts needs $15 million by Oct. 27. Kate Jones, Telluride Arts Executive Director, said they have raised $4 million. The building, once it is renovated, will be a destination for art exhibits, live music, and other community events in downtown Telluride.
Norwood seniors lead scholarships
NORWOOD – Norwood High School graduated 11 seniors in May with nine students offered admission and scholarships to 34 colleges and post-secondary schools. All told, the students attracted $376,000 in scholarships and grants. Norwood seniors financial aid completion rate was 80 percent; the state average, 38 percent.
Norwood High School counselor Rick Williams said, “their success correlate directly to their academic involvement in school, their college examination scores and their participation in extra-curricular and athletic activities.”
One graduating senior has joined the U.S. Army, another began training at the San Miguel Sheriff’s Office.
Housing, pay cited in teacher crisis
MOAB – The Grand County School District is facing similar challenges to other school districts throughout the U.S. A teacher shortage. At the end of May, there were 30 open positions within the district, 13 for teachers. The pandemic put further stresses on the system and education in Grand County, said Sherrie Buckingham the director of Grand Preschool.
Factors for the staff and educator shortages follow a similar national pattern, particularly in the West: rural areas are stressed the most with teacher pay as a continuing problem. Recent escalation of real estate prices in Grand County and elsewhere have contributed to the crisis. The Education Policy Institute, a public education thinktank, estimates there will be a short of 200,000 teachers in three years.
Sources: Norwood Post, San Miguel Basin Forum, Telluride Daily Planet, Moab Sun News