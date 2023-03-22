Norwood endures floodwaters
NORWOOD – Public works employees of Norwood were praised for their experience and quick action regarding the municipal flooding of March 10-12. Rain and melting snow made for street closures and other traffic hassles. “It’s bigger than our drainage systems can handle,” said Randy Harris, public works director.
The public works crew stayed busy through the pumping water and making sure culvert waters were clear. The San Miguel County emergency management department deployed resources to help with the crisis. The group lent sandbags and provided public safety encouragement and strategies. The Lone Cone 4-H Club filled sandbags, enough to fill a trailer in order to help the mitigation of flood. Also, the town was notified of a $313,000 contract by Just Transition funding to study the drainage issue further.
STR assured in split vote
LAKE CITY – Two trusts, owned by new Lake City resident Dr. Eugene David Pampe, received approval from the Lake City Town Trustees to put a short-term rental agreement in place for his new home. The trustees voted 4-2 to grant the application with the mayor recusing himself because he is in the local real estate business.
The 3,600 square foot residence in Lake City Heights was purchased last August for $1.1 million and the home sits on 3.4 acres.
There was spirited debate on the matter before the trustees, pro and con, with each speaker allowed three minutes. Pampe told the trustees that instead of a two-day minimum stay, there would be a week-long requirement and he would work with a local property manager to comply with off-street parking, pet restrictions and similar issues.
Quake, snow, road closures
SILVERTON – Silverton experienced a little bit of everything with Mother Nature, beginning Friday, March 10.
A 2.2 earthquake happened in the Silverton caldera. This was followed by a deep, wet snowstorm which continued into Saturday. The effect of the storm reached into travel, as Molas and Coal Bank passes were closed Saturday morning at 6:35 and later by closing Red Mountain at 8 a.m.
Mitigating avalanches was a concern for CDOT crews firing howitzers at Twin Sisters Saturday. CDOT crews also worked to clear U.S. 550. There was a “roof avalanche” at the Avon Hotel Sunday morning when snow came off the roof that ripped the power lines down and broke a power pole.
Broadway named town clerk
LAKE CITY – Jonathan Broadway started his duties as town clerk for the Town of Lake City March 6. He was the successful candidate of three finalists for the position, formerly held by Lex Mulhall, who is now the town manager.
Broadway is a native of Austin, Texas, and has a degree in environmental education from Texas State University in San Marcos. He and his wife, Tania Garcia, have two pets and have bought a local home. They recently married. She is a paralegal who works remotely for an Austin law firm.
Past experience includes an engineering position with Vibra-Tech Engineers, working first remotely from an Austin home, then seven years while he was based in Gunnison.
Armstrong named top CEMA rookie
TELLURIDE – San Miguel County native Shannon Armstrong, the county’s emergency manager, was named the 2022 Colorado Emergency Management Association’s Rookie of the Year. The nomination came from San Miguel county sheriff Bill Masters.
Armstrong is credited with completing an in-house update and inventory of its all-hazard mitigation plan, developing schedules for necessary evacuations and continuing to work with local health providers in response to the pandemic.
The new emergency alert system, which is now operative, was one of the projects of Armstrong as well.
Sources: Telluride Daily Planet, Silverton Standard, Lake City Silver World, Norwood Post