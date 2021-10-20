Incumbents in, OHVs voted out
SILVERTON – All three town trustees that were subjected to recall – Mayor Shane Fuhrman, town trustees Sally Barney, Jordan Bierma – will keep their government seats. All survived the recall by strong margins. Furhman: 263, no to recall; 214 yes; Barney: 281, no to recall; 197 yes; Bierma: 277, no to recall; 203 yes.
The election was held Oct. 12.
The vote to ban Off-Highway Vehicles (OHVs) in Silverton was successful.
• OHVs prohibited from town roads: 291 for; 189, against.
• The opening of all Silverton streets to OHVs: 117 in favor; 324 against.
The recall and OHV ban were related. Silverton’s town board earlier this year voted 4-3 to ban OHVs from town streets. The vote was to rescind the 2014 policy of allowing OHVs on some streets and alleys. The pro-OHV supporters linked the 4-3 vote as a surprise before tourist season was underway. Mayor Fuhrman was called out for not standing for the Pledge of Allegiance before town meetings. A recall of Fuhrman was started and also included two other trustees who voted to ban OHVs.
Norwood cancels football season
NORWOOD – Norwood Public Schools cancelled its 2021 football season Oct. 5 because of the low number of players participating and recent injuries. There are 10 players on the Mavericks, down from 17 at the season’s start.
“We just don’t have enough kids,” said superintendent Kyle Dinsmore, also citing safety concerns for those left to play. He added that the schools will be recruiting in order to make for a strong team in 2022.
Dinsmore said it’s increasingly hard to find scorekeepers, referees and announcers at high school events, citing Covid-related impacts. “The refs either didn’t want to wear a mask, or they didn’t want to get exposed.”
Another reason, said Dinsmore, is that referees are loath to come to Norwood because of “excessive anger” from crowds. “Everyone is screaming at you, second-guessing you. There are recruiting ads for refs. They’re not getting anyone to do it.”
The basketball season has been cancelled with students who want to play being sent to Nucla to practice and suit up for the games.
Transportation of athletes to games is also a problem, the superintendent said. There are only two bus drivers for the school district. Having sports as an activity stresses the schedule and arrangement for routes.
DOLA grants awarded to Silverton businesses
SILVERTON – The Town of Silverton and the San Juan Development Association has been awarded $612,849 from the Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) Main Street program. The statewide program enables downtown businesses to repair roofs, improve windows, install solar panels and other accoutrements like fresh painting, insulation and other improvements.
Eight Silverton businesses applied and will receive renovation awards: The Benson, Handlebar Food & Salon, The Alma House, Coal Bank Café & Deli, Quiet Bear Art, Nuclear Marmots, Avalanche Brewing Co., and Coffee Bear.
