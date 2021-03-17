New state park for Moab coming
MOAB – The Utah Legislature earlier this month approved the creation of a new park and recreation area, Utahraptor State Park. Gov. Spencer Cox will sign the legislation for this park and a new park in Morgan County named Lost Creek. Combined, the two parks have a $36.5 million price tag. Paleontological resources, cultural distinctions and recreation opportunities created by these designations will now be protected.
The area north of Moab, also known as Dalton Wells, is also home to a Civilian Conservation Corps camp that was later a Japanese Isolation Center during WWII. There is a vast trail system in this area and it’s the site of where the first Utahraptor fossils were discovered. The Utahraptor is the official dinosaur of Utah, a widely familiar skeleton from the popular movie “Jurassic Park.” The new park sits along the Diamond Dinosaur Prehistoric Highway which connects other dinosaur-related monuments and recreation areas.
Norwood OKs first pot store
NORWOOD – The Norwood Town Council unanimously approved the licensing of Norwood’s first retail marijuana store, Alpine Wellness LLC, at its March 3 meeting. Owners Nolan Murphy and Mike Grady will open the store after the town marshal and the Norwood Fire Protection District sign off. The two men also own Alpine Wellness in Telluride which opened in 2009. It’ll be located at 1630 Grand Avenue in the former Uptown Salon building.
No citizen voiced complaint during the meeting and the owners were welcomed into Norwood by the town council and by members of the town’s planning and zoning committee.
“Zero concerns,” said Candy Meehan, mayor pro-tem. “I hope they lead by example. I’m thankful you guys live here and are opening a store here.”
Murphy said he appreciated Norwood voters approving legislation for retail marijuana and also noted how important it was for them to be in compliance of regulations and attend town meetings.
San Miguel COVID dips; shots at 15%
TELLURIDE – San Miguel Public Health Director Grace Franklin told the county commissioners March 10 that 14.5 % of county residents have received been fully vaccinated from COVID. She noted the figure isn’t complete because of workers who live outside Telluride and San Miguel and commute to work.
Loosening of COVID restrictions have also come into play. Last call at Telluride restaurants has been extended to 1 a.m. The cap for indoor events has been raised to 150 people.
There are five active COVID cases in San Miguel, based during the testing period of March 5-8. Virus metrics have either declined or have plateaued, she told the commissioners.
Big donors support Salsbury
GUNNISON – Two prominent Western Colorado University donors, Paul M. Rady and Peter Dea, sent letters of support for WCU president Greg Salsbury. He has come under fire for an email he wrote condemning the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The Rady and Dea letters were sent to WCU faculty.
Rady has provided funding for the $80 million Paul M. Rady School of Computer Science and Engineering which opened last semester. Dea is a 1976 Western alum and a benefactor for the university’s Business and Energy Management school.
“The future of Western and your programs will depend more and more on private donations as state funding continues to decline,” wrote Dea in his letter. “Philanthropy follows a cause and strong leadership— not either/or but both together.”
Town, county await OHV extension bid
LAKE CITY – Hinsdale County and Lake City officials await the decision by the Colorado Dept. of Transportation (CDOT) for a continuation of allowing off-highway vehicles (OHVs) on 3.2-mile Alpine Loop Scenic Byway. County and city officials have petitioned the state agency to extend the three-year pilot program. Safety consideration and the lowering of the speed limit for OPHVs were key considerations for the two boards. The CDOT decision is coming March 18.
CDOT released public comments regarding the OHV use from a survey covering the 2019-2020 year. Some 179 individuals favored continued OHV use with 59 opposing; 42 business owners responded with 39 favoring the extension. Sales tax revenues increased by 39 percent during the period of June 2018, to October, 2020.
During this period, too, local law enforcement, Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Parks and Wildlife issued 125 citations and 138 warnings. Most of the offenses were related to operation of the vehicle outside the approved area, minors without helmets and no proof of insurance.
CDOT plans road repair
RICO, DOLORES, CORTEZ – Road repair, intersection upgrades and new ADA ramps are included in a scheduled surface improvement project along Colorado 145 in the towns of Cortez, Dolores and Rico beginning next week. Also included are sites along U.S. 160 south and east of Cortez.
New asphalt, gutters and road repair, where necessary, are scheduled.
Planners pass first step in Society project
TELLURIDE – The San Miguel County Planning Commission (CPC) last week passed the first of a five-step development project on 20 acres of land near the Society Hill roundabout. The CPC reviewed issues of population density, traffic and visual aesthetics.
The development will include affordable housing units, expansion of the Telluride Wastewater Treatment Plant, a hotel and open space. The applicant is Genesee Properties.
One concern regarding the housing units is the presence of dogs. “If we’ve got 88 units-plus, many more possibly, that’s a lot of animals that are going to be close to the Valley Floor, that has a conservation easement on it,” said CPC board member Pam Hall.
SOURCES: Telluride Daily Planet, Delta County Independent, Lake City Silver World, Moab Sun News, Gunnison Country Times, Norwood Post.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.