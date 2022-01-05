New equipment, board members
LAKE CITY – The Lake City Medical Center Endowment Fund ended its 2021 year by purchasing equipment (trauma room stretcher, $7,591) and funding for advanced training for two of its EMT volunteers. The directors met Dec. 17.
Two new board members were named as well, Dr. Howard Berg., a retired orthopedic surgeon and Marcia Connell, an LPN who recently moved back to Lake City. She’s worked as a nurse, EMT, X-ray technician at home health, and hospice care at Gunnison Valley Health. Berg first bought property in Lake City in 1995 and has split time with homes in Lake City and Amarillo. He retired from medical practice in 2015.
Lake City Ski Hill has opened
LAKE CITY – The Lake City Ski Hill has opened, according to recreation director Ben Hake. Hake says that while optimism for more snow is high, there are places where weeds are popping through the snow. The ski hill operates three days per week, Saturday, Sunday, Monday.
Foundation awards grants to nonprofits
TELLURIDE – The Telluride Foundation has awarded 61 community grants to local non-profits. The funding totals $918,000 for use in Nucla, Naturita, Ridgway, Ouray, Rico, Norwood and Telluride.
The financial support will be applied in a wide, varietal way – early childhood education, support for local music efforts, new development of hiking trails, a commitment to support victims of domestic violence.
The Telluride Foundation was founded 20 years ago to enrich the quality of life in the Telluride area through grants and community support.
More discussion of development
NORWOOD – Officials with the Mountain Village Planning and Development Services met with the Town of Norwood’s Planning and Zoning Board to further “get a sense of acceptable density” on the development of the Spruce Street project. Seventy to 80 housing units are planned. The goal is to create more affordable housing for the workforce employed in Telluride and Mountain Village.
One concern has been water. Michelle Haynes, the director of the MVPDS, said the Norwood Water Commission has stated that there is enough water, that the current system for Norwood is running at a 50-percent level. She added that the Town of Mountain Village has also set aside funding to install “necessary infrastructure in support of this project.”
Mountain Village will also be working with San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART) to provide transportation options from Norwood to Telluride to Mountain Village.
Haynes has lived in Norwood and served on the town’s 2006 master planning commission. She is also a former town trustee.
SOURCES: Lake City Silver World, Telluride Daily Planet, Norwood Post.