School construction meeting scheduled
NORWOOD – Norwood Public Schools will have a community meeting Jan. 21 to received community input on the design and construction of a new school. Neenan Archistruction will be hosting the meetings.
School board president Mike Morlang has said the school “is just old” and there are “huge problems” with the school’s hearing and air-conditioning. School security is also a major concern, given the ongoing tragedies of school shootings in Colorado and throughout the U.S.
Morang also noted that school enrollment growth is coming, adding, “we need to be proactive.” Two new subdivisions are planned for the future.
Morlang wants the referendum to have minimal impact on taxpayers and they will seek other funds from state and federal agencies to get the project done. If the plan is approved in the November election, construction could begin in 2023.
Growth concerns noted in Norwood
NORWOOD – The Town of Mountain Village is purchasing a 37-acre tract of land for a proposed 70-to-100 unit housing subdivision on Wright’s Mesa. Mountain Village wants to annex the property into the town early in 2022. The project will ease the lack of affordable housing pressures that are now prevalent on Western Slope cities and towns.
There has been some pushback from Norwood residents, however. There are concerns about the lack of water for the subdivision as the drought lengthens. There are worries about new homes “cluttering” the landscape of existing homes and vistas. Norwood has been designated a “dark sky community,” ideal for viewing stars and other intergalactic phenomena.
One longtime resident, Raymond ‘Mex’ Snyder, said “change is inevitable. Like it or not, development is something that is going to happen to Norwood.” Snyder advises to guide the development properly and to please as many people as possible.
Lipsey hired as Town Mgr.
LAKE CITY – Vance Lipsey has been hired as the Town Manager for Lake City. He received a unanimous vote at the town trustees’ Dec. 15 meeting. He will begin his duties April 4, 2022.
Three other candidates were interview to succeed former manager Caroline Mitchell.
Lipsey is from Eagleville, Tenn., where he was the assistant town executive and clerk. Eagleville is in central Tennessee and has a population of about 1,000. Lipsey has college degrees from Bethany College (Lindsborg, Ks.) and a master’s in public administration from Wayland Baptist University. He is recently married.
In other town business, the trustees voted the five municipal employees of Lake City a $2,000 bonus on top of a COLA increase.
Also, a report was given on the Lake San Cristobal Water Activity Enterprise. Blue Mesa Reservoir is at 27.4 percent capacity and downstream, Lake Powell is 28 percent. Snow at Slumgullion Pass is 69 percent of normal.
Building projects spike Cedaredge income
CEDAREDGE – The Town of Cedaredge has more than 20 current build projects that have generated $200,000 in permit fees. For 2022, the town has budgeted for 16 new homes.
In a related matter, the town trustees voted to conduct their monthly meetings to twice monthly in order to keep up with pressing town issues. Meetings will begin Jan. 6 and will be held on the first and third Thursday of every month.
Masks voluntary in Gunny schools if metrics met
GUNNISON – Indoor masks in Gunnison schools may be voluntary with the new semester as the Gunnison Watershed School District announced a new plan, “COVID-19 Mask Exit Strategy.”
Six metrics would have to be met and schools would have to meet four of them in order to qualify for the mandate to be lifted. Three metrics will have had to happened before school reopens next month.
The vaccination rate of school staff is 84%, above one of the metrics already set. Vaccines will be available for five-year old students and older, which is another metric. Gunnison County’s rate of vaccination – 79.65 percent of the eligible population – has received at least one dose of the vaccines, nearly reaching the goal of 80 percent.
Mtn. Village buys development land
MOUNTAIN VILLAGE – The Town of Mountain Village has purchased 37.6 acres in Norwood. The town paid $800,000 for the property at 1545 Spruce Street, setting plans for annexation, rezoning, development and construction.
The development will provide 70 to 100 affordable housing units which would benefit both Norwood and Mountain Village. The dearth of affordable housing has negatively impacted Telluride’s tourism and lodging industries. In purchasing the property, the Town of Mountain Village has created its own housing authority and in doing so, will consider other real estate opportunities as well.
Cemetery rates are doubled
NUCLA-NATURITA – Local plot fees at the Cedar Ridge Cemetery have been raised to $500 per, up from $200. Out of county fees will increase from $800 to $1,200.
Diminished tax revenues of 38 percent from Tri-State and Elk Ridge Mining has impacted cemetery’s budget.
County donates land for housing
NORWOOD – San Miguel County has donated land next to Lone Cone Library in order to develop much needed affordable housing for the area. The first steps of approving the development, rezoning, were passed at the town council’s Dec. 8 meeting.
Critics of the development note that the building sites are small and dense and there’s a concern about the impact of water usage. Twenty-four houses are planned. The houses may have a price tag of $350,000. The Telluride Foundation is studying how assist teachers, police officers, and other mid-salary professional in buying the homes.
Longtime Chevron unit sold to Scout
RANGELY – Longtime oil and gas developer Chevron has sold its Rio Blanco infrastructure to Texas-based Scout Energy Partners. The company purchased the Rangely Weber Sand Unit and associated facilities. The deal closed Dec. 1. The oilfield has been producing oil and gas for 90 years. Scout intends to be involved in the Rangely community.
Wilkening says no to mayor
PAONIA – Mayor Larry Wilkening has announced he won’t be seeking a second term in the April, 2022 election. Wilkening made the announcement at the Dec. 9 town trustees meeting. Wilkening did not give an official reason for his decision, but did cite his forthtcoming 71st birthday later this month.
ADUs okayed to help with housing
MOAB – Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) were approved by the Moab City Council at its Dec. 14 meeting. The code was changed by a 4-1 vote which will enable property owners to build “mother-in-law” buildings, basements or garage/studio apartments on existing city lots. They will be separate structures but will use the same water and sewer infrastructure as the existing home.
ADUs are becoming increasingly popular in communities where workforce housing has become out of range, price-wise. Park City, Durango, Crested Butte have all instituted ADUs to meet the demand.
Non-profits split lodging funds
LAKE CITY – Eight non-profits in Lake City split more than $124,000 in lodging receipts from the town’s tourism tax administered by the Hinsdale Lodging Tax Board. This is higher than the 2020 total of $93,000-plus. Funds will need the okay from the Hinsdale County Commissioners before disbursement.
Non-profits set to receive financial support include Lake City Arts, Lake City Hinsdale Chamber of Commerce, Lake Fork Valley Conservancy and others.
SOURCES: Lake City Silver World, Norwood Post, Delta County Independent, San Miguel Forum, Moab Sun News, Telluride Daily Planet, Rio Blanco Herald Tribune, Norwood Post, Gunnison Country Times.