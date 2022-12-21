Lift 9 opening is postponed
TELLURIDE – The grand opening of the new Plunge Lift 9 has been delayed until late January, it was announced last week by Telski. A shortage of specialized labor for this lift was cited.
The week between Christmas and New Year’s is considered the busiest for Telski, noting the “town side” of the mountain opens earlier than the Mountain Village side.
Eight ski lifts are currently operating covering 40 runs. A team of 36 people have been busy as snowmakers in getting the area ready for locals and visitors.
Sports co-op possibility for Nucla, Norwood
NORWOOD – More than 100 people attended a community meeting where a sports cooperative – the sharing of expenses in middle and high school sports – was discussed for the future. It would be a two-year agreement beginning in 2024.
“Some don’t want either school to cancel programs and want the Norwood Maverick or the Nucla Mustang on their shirts,” said Todd Bittner, schools superintendent who served as a mediator for the meeting. “It’s a complicated conversation for both communities.”
A decline for participants in school sports in Norwood and Nucla was cited as a reason, along with the costs of maintaining two programs. Football and wrestling would be exempt. If implemented, the combined schools’ teams would compete at the 2A level.
Bittner told the audience it was his decision to make but rather, “it’s a community decision to create a co-op or not.”
Council OKs Voodoo finance
TELLURIDE – The Telluride Town Council, acting in concert with the Telluride Housing Authority (THA), approved financing and a contractor for the Voodoo affordable housing project. The action authorizes the Telluride town manager to make expenditures from THA capital funds as the project moves forward.
The project will build 27 housing units across the street from the post office, the corner of south Willow Street, and east Pacific Avenue. There will be a variety of housing units from one to four bedrooms and will ultimately cover 42,818 square feet. Parking will be included.
Shaw Construction was awarded the contract, their bid of $24,076,782 was accepted by council. Construction is expected to begin next month and will have a building period of 19 months.
Kendall ski area is open
SILVERTON – Following the advent of more than a foot of new snow, which one person described as “living in a snow globe,” Kendall Mountain Ski Area opened Friday, Dec. 16.
Lodging tax to nonprofits
LAKE CITY – Seven local non-profits received more than $114,000 in funds from the Hinsdale County lodging tax program. The county lodging tax board of directors met Dec. 9.
The non-profits were: Lake City Arts; Hinsdale County Historical Society; Lake City/Hinsdale County Chamber of Commerce; Visitor’s Center; Lake City DIRT; Lake Fork Valley Conservancy, and Hinsdale County marketing committee.
The two-percent lodging tax was approved by Hinsdale County voters in 1992. Eight residents, representing a variety of tourism and business agencies, represent the distribution of the tax revenues.
‘Copter crashes, crew is OK
MOAB – A contract crew from the Division of Wildlife Services crashed their helicopter into the La Sal Mountains Dec. 8. The three crew members survived. The accident is under investigation by federal agencies and is believed to have been caused by the helicopter flying too close to the mountains with falling rocks being caught in the blades of the craft. The crash happened late in the morning and the crew was rescued by the Utah Department of Public Safety at around 3 p.m.
The helicopter is determined to be a total loss.
The mission by the wildlife crew was to take blood draws from mountain goats and to place radio transmitters. Annually, the DWS captures some 1,000 big game animals for blood draws and to do health assessments to learn more about the animals’ survival and migration patterns.
Sources: Moab Sun News, Lake City Silver World, Norwood Post, Silverton Standard, Telluride Daily Planet.