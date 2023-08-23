New school construction on schedule
NUCLA – Construction of a new K-12 school on the West End is “on schedule,” according to a town board report. The move in date is scheduled for January, 2024.
“It’s been a pretty unique project since the beginning,” said school superintendent Clint Wytulka. FCI is the general contractor, the architects are Hord, Coplan and Macht. Both companies, along with subcontractors, were cited positively for their ongoing commitment to quality work and a timely finish. FCI, he noted, also supported local youth recently at the San Miguel County Fair. He added that’s proof that the company is “community-based and its representatives are invested in Nucla.”
Lower speeds eyed for Paonia
PAONIA – Town trustees are considering lowering the speed limit from 25 mph to 20 inside the town borders and to 15 mph near schools, parks and other public places. Town administrator Stefan Wynn also told the trustees they should consider replacing yield signs with stop signs to better enforce local traffic laws.
Reasons the town is considering the change is the increase in traffic and how in wooded areas, often unnoticed by drivers, that pedestrians step out from trees and into the light. Implementation of the new speeds will be on a future agenda.
Man rescued from mountain accident
SILVERTON – A 79-year-old hiker fell almost 200 feet off a trail near the unnamed Peak V8 on the San Miguel/San Juan County border near Hope Lake. Gerry Roach was rescued by the Silverton Medical Rescue Team Aug. 9 and is recovering from his injuries.
Roach was hiking with his wife. A witness to the fall hiked back to his camp and used a Starlink phone to alert authorities and the SMR for help at 8 p.m. The “hasty team” of SMR arrived at 10:30 p.m., hiking into a remote area to stabilize Roach. Later, at 6 a.m. the next day, a Blackhawk hoist helicopter with members of the Colorado Search and Rescue airlifted him from the site and onto a Flight for Life helicopter.
It was a difficult rescue with eight SMR members hiking 2,000-plus vertical feet to reach the victim. After rescue by the helicopters, the team had to process the area and carefully return to Silverton. Roach suffered lacerations, a collapsed lung, a broken nose and ribs. He is an experienced mountaineer who has authored books on Colorado’s highest peaks.
KOTO radio will expand to Ouray
TELLURIDE – The longtime, non-profit, free-form radio of Telluride, KOTO, is expanding its reach and signal into Ouray County thanks to FCC approval of a tower which is to be located on Gold Mountain Ranch outside of Ouray.
The new signal will be broadcast with the call letters KOOK and can be found at the radio frequency of 90.3. The 40-foot Rohn tower was situated at 9,300 feet. A punch list of equipment items and last-minute needs is being processed by KOTO’s station management which noted that they may expand its new coverage in Ridgway, Ouray and the West End. Completion of the project is targeted for late December.
Bear Creek fire
HINSDALE COUNTY – As of Aug. 10, there has been no containment of the Bear Creek fire. It is in the San Juan Forest, 32 miles south of Lake City and 23 miles northwest of Pagosa Springs. It had grown to 415 acres as of last report. Firefighters have had tough circumstances to address the blaze given the remote and difficult terrain. Resources are in the area and there are two flights daily over the fire to monitor its progress. Suppression of the fire will come when it begins going down into the Weminuche Valley wilderness.
It's been determined that a lightning strike sparked the blaze and that it is a “long-term incident” that continues to smolder “at least until the snow flies,” said Hinsdale Emergency Manager Phil Graham in remarks to the Hinsdale County Commissioners last week.
Another fire, the Quartz Ridge Fire, is also burning in the San Juan National Forest in Archuleta County. This fire has grown to 1,225 acres since its discovery Aug. 5.
Sources: Lake City Silver World, Telluride Daily Planet, San Miguel Forum, Delta County Independent, Silverton Standard.