Voters pass new school construction
NUCLA – Voters Nov. 2 overwhelmingly decided to support the building of a new school in Nucla, combing primary, middle and high schools into one campus where the current high school stands on Fourth Street.
Almost 72% of voters, 460, cast ballots in favor of the new school which will receive more than $35 million in BEST grant (Building Excellent School Today) funding. BEST grants were established in 2008. Some 181 voters, 28% voted no.
Three incumbents – Mary Suhr, Stanley Galley, and Melissa Johnson – ran unopposed for retention on the local school board and were reelected.
Plans to construct the new school building will begin in the summer of 2022 with a goal of having it ready for school’s opening, Aug., 2023.
Creekside Cafe closes, is for sale
CEDAREDGE – The restaurant, Cedaredge Creekside Café on Colorado 65, is now closed. Owner Codi Nelson confirmed the closure, citing financial difficulties and staffing issues. The restaurant and its furniture, fixtures and computer systems are for sale through Re/Max Mountain West of Cedaredge. A lease on the building, too, is available.
COVID spikes in San Juan County
SILVERTON – San Juan County, usually the gold standard for Colorado for the lowest COVID numbers, has reported 10 new positive cases during the last week. One in 48 Coloradans is now infected with the virus, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Vaccines are available from the Silverton Clinic every Wednesday. The CDPHE vaccination bus will be in Silverton Nov. 16 and Dec. 7 to offer vaccines.
Gunnison faces housing crisis
GUNNISON – The Gunnison City Council is beginning to review recommendations to restrict the number of short-term rentals (STRs) in the city limits of Gunnison. The city is following the lead of several other affordable housing impacted cities in Colorado like Telluride. The prices of local housing has impacted Gunnison’s businesses as well as those in Crested Butte.
Historically, Gunnison has embraced restrictions on STRs. But in the August, faced with what could be called a crisis, the Gunnison Planning and Zoning Commission suggested a cap on the number of non-primary residence short term rentals in the city limits. Those licenses for rentals would be available through an annual lottery system. More review of these plans is forthcoming.
Elk killed on Valley Floor
TELLURIDE – On Saturday, Nov. 6, a bull elk that was a part of the elk herd on the Valley Floor, was shot and killed. The bull was taken on public land. The animal ran back to its herd where it died and was packed out by the hunter. Tourists often stop and pause and view the herd, often taking photographs. The bull was estimated to be between 8 and 12 years old. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials investigated the incident and determined the animal was taken legally.
Gondola upgrade, repairs coming
TELLURIDE – The current gondola system between Telluride and Mountain Village will expire in 2027. Members of both town councils want to explore options in keeping the gondola alive and well and as a primary transportation conduit between the two communities.
The Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association (TMVOA) funds a majority of gondola operational expenses with its three percent MV real estate transfer tax. The gondola’s cost is $3.5 million annually. One percent of Telski ticket sales are also dedicated the the gondola’s operations. After 2027, these two funding sources disappear. Also looking to the future, councils are viewing visitor data and when to implement repairs and upgrades. The window to repair the cabins and systems in limited for the time between the “seasons” of summer and winter visitors.
“I want to remind everyone, though I think we’re all aware, that the gondola is the number one year-round attraction here. Many surveys show this,” said Mountain Village Mayor Pro tem Dan Caton. “It’s an attraction, but it’s an incredible benefit to our workers.”
Noel Night in Norwood Dec. 3
NORWOOD – The 2021 Noel Night will be Dec. 3 in Norwood. There will be the annual Christmas parade, booths, pop-up craft shops, and hayrides. The big guy himself, Santa Claus, has also scheduled a visit.
The parade will begin at 6:15 p.m. This year’s parade marshal will be Anne Schaffer, a lifelong resident of Norwood. Businesses will feature extra shopping hours and their buildings will be decorated.
County to buy school building
LAKE CITY – Hinsdale County commissioners are worked with local school officials to sell the county-owned Wee Care building a Fifth and Henson Streets. The building was built in 2012 and sits on five town lots totaling 2,500 square feet.
The sale of the facility “fits better under the school district purview,” said Hinsdale commissioner Borchers. The sale of the building and resulting capital could be used as county match funding for new, proposed county administration building and upgraded sheriff’s facility.
Town grants non-profit help
SILVERTON – The Silverton Town Trustees granted all non-profit requests submitted to them at the Nov. 8 town council meeting. The trustees allocated $34,750 to the Silverton Clinic, the Silverton Farmer’s Market the Silverton Creative District and the Center for the Snow and Avalanched Studies.
