New school on schedule
NUCLA – Nucla’s new school, a pre-kindergarten through 12th grade high school, is on target for its completion by November. Next January, 2024, is the goal for the school’s relocation.
The $35 million school has received significant grants from BEST funding and the Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) in Denver. The school district has met its obligation of $2.5 million.
There are some 75 construction workers, managers and technicians employed on the site. Williams Construction is the general contractor.
Murphy, Williams receive EMT honors
LAKE CITY – Michelle DePinto Murphy and Richard Williams were recognized by their Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) peers Feb. 17 at the Hinsdale County EMT appreciation dinner at Club Elevated Eatery. Murphy received the Lifetime Achievement Award, Williams, the Volunteer of the Year honor. EMS director Buffy Witt presented the awards.
Murphy was cited for her longtime service as an emergency responder, teacher, recruiter and mentor to other EMS team members. Williams is a relatively new member of the team, but was honored for his abilities to drive ambulances and his outreach to Lake City and Hinsdale County citizens.
Nucla ready for upgrades
NUCLA –Sewer and waterline replacement for the Town of Nucla will begin soon. The entire length of Main Street, Third Avenue to Tenth Avenue, and additional work to include the new school in the job, is where the project is headed. New service meters will be included as well.
The old current waterline dates to the 1960s and is made of asbestos and concrete materials.
The $2 million upgrade includes grant money from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, the federal government and from Montrose County. Williams Construction is the general contractor. No major street closures are planned during the project, although the town will have alternate driving routes.
MV town council election June 27
MOUNTAIN VILLAGE – Four new town council members could be elected June 27 to the Town of Mountain Village’s trustees. The town is seeking four candidates to replace Mayor Laila Benitez and Mayor Pro Tem Dan Caton and council members Pete Duprey and Marti Prohaska. They have reached their term limits.
Information sessions are scheduled later in March to outline to interested parties what the duties and responsibilities are for a town councilor. To be eligible, a candidate must be a registered elector who has maintained legal residency of four months prior to Feb. 27, 2023. A letter of intent and biographical information must be submitted by May 12. A non-resident property owner may become a registered elector if they hold title in their natural name of property within Mountain Village and not in the name of a trust or corporation.
Sources: San Miguel Basin Forum, Lake City Silver World, Telluride Daily Planet