Pinion homes await delivery

NORWOOD – The utilities have been installed, the foundations poured, the garage slabs done. What awaits the new affordable housing neighborhood known as Pinion Park in Norwood are, well, the homes.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?