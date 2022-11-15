Pinion homes await delivery
NORWOOD – The utilities have been installed, the foundations poured, the garage slabs done. What awaits the new affordable housing neighborhood known as Pinion Park in Norwood are, well, the homes.
The modular, manufactured homes are made in Buena Vista and the plan is to get them to Norwood before Dec. 31. But old man winter could complicate delivery, said David Browne, architect and project manager for Pinion Park.
Drivers of the trucks will decide which routes to take from factory to home site as they are experts at moving wide loads, said Browne. Currently U.S. highway 50 has construction in Little Blue Canyon between Gunnison and Montrose with road closures. It looks now like the homes will leave Buena Vista, travel to IH-70 west to Grand Junction, then south to Norwood.
A similar neighborhood of modular homes is under construction in Ridgway. The developer, Rural Homes, is also proposing before the Town of Ouray affordable housing plans like the ones in Norwood and Ridgway.
Three to four housing units are still for sale in Norwood, said Browne. Info: david@ruralhomesproject.com
SILVERTON – The offices and incumbents of clerk and recorder (Ladonna Jaramillo), San Juan County treasurer (Deanna Jaramillo), county assessor (Kimberly Buck), coroner (Keri Metzler), and sheriff, Bruce Tatnall Conrad, faced no competition and were re-elected to another term.
Peter Maisal was elected to the San Juan County commissioner (District 3) with 220 votes which was 43.3 percent of the total.
SILVERTON – The Area Agency on Aging will provide free snow shoveling for residents 60 years and older. The social services office on Greene Street, or Krissy Rhoades (970-387-5631) can provide additional details.
WESTERN MONTROSE COUNTY – An incident of poaching wildlife has been reported.
On Oct. 30-31, a desert bighorn sheep was found shot to death on highway 141 between mile markers 147-148. A rock climber had called into the Colorado Dept. of Parks and Wildlife.
There is a ram hunting period in that area of the county, but it didn’t start until Nov. 1.
CPW officers collected evidence at the scene, including the rifle bullet which killed the mature ram. It had a horn curl of 5-8s, to 3-4 inch on its horns.
Fines could reach $25,000.
PAONIA – Eight people have applied for the vacant town clerk and town administrator position. Town department heads have been keeping the government functioning since Nov. 3.
The position is supposed to close Nov. 15 and is being advertised on nine employment platforms.
SOURCES: Delta County Independent, San Juan Basin Forum, Telluride Daily Planet, Silverton Standard.
