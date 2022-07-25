Pinion housing prices announced
NORWOOD – Construction is underway for 24 deed-restricted homes near the Lone Cone Library in Norwood. Closing procedures and move-ins are scheduled for November. Local workforce families will have priority to purchase.
Prices and home styles have been announced. There are four floor plans starting with 1,024 feet of living space. These homes will start at $225,000 and will have two bedrooms and two baths. The largest home will be three bedrooms and three baths for $385,000 with an attached garage and 1,216 of living space. Additional details: pinionparknorwood.co.
The developing neighborhood of affordable housing for service workers is the result of a combination of factors that include the donation of land by San Miguel County, a variety of statewide foundations and trusts, and a partnership with Fading West, a modular home builder.
Pay raise option, road repair end
HOTCHKISS – The mayor of Hotchkiss, Jim Wingfield, has proposed a one to three percent wage increase for town employees. Town trustees are behind the proposal as well. Also, the town is researching a company who will do a wage survey of comparable pay.
The increases will be based on merit, said the mayor.
• The road construction around Bridge Street is expected to be finished by Aug. 15, in time for easier access to the Delta County Fair. With the road closed, traffic access has been problematic. When finished, the road will have a 22-inch base and will be considered for long-term usage.
Hiker rescued from Wetterhorn
LAKE CITY – Two helicopters were dispatched along with two rescue teams to provide relief for Patrick Hubbell, 30, who was on a solo hike near the summit of Wetterhorn Peak on Sunday, July 17. Hubbell had fallen and suffered an ankle injury and a knee laceration and could not move down the west side of the mountain. Wetterhorn Peak is 14,015.
A helicopter with a special hoist was dispatched from Mesa Verde HeliTac in Durango along with a Care Life 4 helicopter from Grand Junction. The medical helicopter dropped two paramedics near Hubbell who was found prone along large boulders. A second rescue team was formed at a lower elevation to assist. The second chopper flew him directly to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Grand Junction.
Two monkeypox cases in Telluride
TELLURIDE – The San Miguel County commissioners were updated by county public health officer Grace Franklin July 20 on the ongoing coronavirus, a briefing on the increase of parechovirus and the possibility of monkeypox the county.
There has been an increase in Colorado of parechovirus which is found in infants and neonates. There are 23 cases at children’s hospital in the state. Early detection is beneficial to reduce the risk of sepsis.
Two cases of monkeypox have been reported by the Telluride Regional Medical Center. They were non-residents of Telluride and have returned home to recover. The primary outbreak area of monkeypox in Colorado is in the Denver area. “It’s treatable and containable,” Franklin told the BOCC.
Franklin also shared with the board how the new omicron variants of Covid are persistently found at the Telluride wastewater treatment plant. She noted that with the increased usage of home testing negative reports are not usually submitted to the county’s Covid website.
School, fire seek property
NORWOOD – Two local entities — schools and fire protection — are contending the future of 19 acres of town property. School superintendent Todd Bittner and fire chief John Bockrath each made a case at the July 15 town hall meeting. Bittner told the board the school system is moving towards a state grant, similar to the one used in the construction of a new school in Nucla.
Bockrath said he understands how the town has a verbal agreement with the schools but stresses how the first district needs to move forward with a new station that would accommodate on-call, overnight staff, and provide room for the storage and maintenance of vehicles. Response time is currently eight minutes, said Bockrath. He also disclosed discussions with Mountain Village about getting three acres but said further negotiations won’t begin until 2023.
Randy Harris, the public works ks director for the Town of Norwood and a member of the local school board, said the town is inspired by the idea of a new school and needs it now. “We have to have a new school, we gotta have EMS and fire, but we need he land first.”
SOURCES: Norwood Post, Telluride Daily Planet, Lake City Silver World, Delta County Independent.