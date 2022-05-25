NORWOOD – Construction of homes in the Pinion Park neighborhood, dedicated to affordable housing and near the Lone Cone Library, is underway with a September opening to owners who have yet to be determined.
The housing is manufactured by Fading West Development of Buena Vista. The company opened a $28 million factory in Nov., 2021. Stryker Construction of Montrose is the general contractor for the development which is located near Lone Cone Library.
Twenty-four deed restricted single-family homes will be available on a priority basis, with key Norwood employees – first responders, educators, medical personnel – getting the first shots at purchase.
For more info: pinionparknorwood.co.
Farmers Market opens June 3
TELLURIDE – The Telluride Farmers Market will open June 3. It’ll be open on Fridays with hours from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on south Oak Street. It is the market’s 20th season.
Only vendors from 100 miles or less from Telluride can display and sell. A variety of foods, ciders, poultry, and beef products will be offered.
Nonprofits are welcome to set up booths, according ot he market’s manager, Julia Levine. For a list vendors and other info: thetelluridefarmersmarket.com.
Affordable housing zoning change OK’d
TELLURIDE – The San Miguel County commissioners unanimously approved a zoning change for Diamond Ridge, a possible affordable housing development of 39 acres north of the Telluride Regional Airport. The county and the Town of Telluride have purchased the larger parcel, 105 acres known as Diamond Ridge.
The zoning change is for greater density with its primary intent to create more workplace housing for the county and the city. The land was changed from forestry-agriculture to community housing.
The commissioners heard three hours of public testimony and were faced with reading more than 1,000 pages of information, complaint, comment and support for the project.
All three governments, including Mountain Village, are faced with tremendous affordable housing pressures for essential workers in the hospitality and ski industries.
