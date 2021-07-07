Pledge returns to Silverton meetings
SILVERTON – The Pledge of Allegiance is back at the Silver Town Board meetings. Local citizenry, national media and interested onlookers were upset about Mayor Shane Fuhrman’s decision last month to suspend the pledge to open the trustees’ meetings. Fuhrman said he had wanted to discuss the issue at a work session before going public with it. He also wanted to add comments to specific agenda items and do away with formal trustee titles.
Trustee Molly Barela stood for the pledge during a meeting last month while her peers sat and in doing so caught the eye of Fox News and other media.
Trustee Jess Wigert said the pledge “is a great thing to say,” but if attendees don’t want to say it, that’s OK as well. He reminded trustees about how the decision divided the community and staff and how “we really need to ask ourselves if it’s really worth it.”
Trustee Jordan Bierma has chosen to sit during the pledge. Bierma also explained he was being threatened on social media, adding, “right now my options are to go along with the crowd or get threatened and those don’t seem like good options to me.” He’s being hassled for exercising his First Amendment rights, Bierma added. He suggested that rather than the pledge, a singing of the “Silverton Song” would bring the community together.
Mayor Pro-Tem Sallie Barney said she didn’t have a problem with the pledge but if “the purpose of these rituals at the start of the meeting is to promote civility, it’s not working. This week has not been a civil week for us.” Barney and trustees Tyler George and Jim Harper said they stand for the pledge and agree it should be included in the meetings.
Fuhrman said, “a lot of thought went into my decision. But I made a huge mistake by not appreciating how big an issue this is for many.” Fuhrman said he hoped the harassment towards him and Bierma could stop in order for the meetings to be productive.
The trustees agreed to say the pledge at the start, include public comment to agenda items as they come up and to refer to each other informally using first names.
Fair coming July 10-17
NORWOOD – The San Miguel Basin Fair will be July 10-17 at the San Miguel County Fairgrounds. There will be a number of baking contests, livestock shows, exhibits and a community dance featuring the group Frank Westscott and the Aficionados. The dance will take place at the indoor events center. For more information: sanmiguelcountyco.gov.
Solstice race attracts 218
LAKE CITY – Gordon Gianniny of Logan, Utah won the San Juan Solstice mountain run with a time of 8:29.24. The women’s division winner was the record setting Courtney Dauwalter of Leadville who posted a 9:11.08 time. She broke the record (9:52:46) set in 2002 by Anthea Schmid. This was the first time Gianniny had had entered Lake City’s premier event.
Some 218 runners began the 5 a.m. race in downtown Lake City. Sixteen hours later, the race concluded with 185. This was the 25th running of the Solstice. The race was cancelled in 2020.
Weather during the Solstice run included rain and snow atop the Continental Divide. The race also featured its first 70-year-old to complete the race, Chuck Cofer of Leadville.
The proceeds from the 50-mile run benefit Lake City EMTs.
Softball fields dedicated
PAONIA – Two new softball fields were dedicated and opened by the North Fork Recreation District at Crossroads Park on Father’s Day weekend. Colorado Lottery funds and local donations made the new fields possible.
They were named Roberts Field in memory of Tom Roberts of Hotckiss because of his longtime support and development in baseball and softball and Cambria Field to honor recreation district’s director, Lenore Cambria.
SOURCES: Lake City Silver World, Silverton Standard, San Miguel Forum
