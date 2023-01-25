Accidental death at Powderhorn

GRAND MESA – A 29-year-old man from out of state was found dead while skiing at the Powder Horn Ski Resort Jan. 6. No further details about the man have been disclosed.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?