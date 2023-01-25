Accidental death at Powderhorn
GRAND MESA – A 29-year-old man from out of state was found dead while skiing at the Powder Horn Ski Resort Jan. 6. No further details about the man have been disclosed.
Mesa County coroner Dean Havlik ruled the death accidental. The accident according to reports was believed to be unwitnessed. The victim had been skiing on an advanced trail when he fell into deep snow, burying him, and later discovered dead.
Roeder named shelter director
CEDAREDGE – Marcus Roeder has been named the administrator of the Surface Creek Animal Shelter and has been in his duties since the first of the year. Roeder is the administrator for both the shelter and the Shelter Shoppe.
Before moving to Cedaredge, Roeder was the administrator for the Dublin Animal Hospital in Colorado Springs. He has been in veterinary medicine for more than 25 years either as a consultant, a board member or administrator. He has an MBA from the University of Colorado-Denver and a CVPM (Certified Veterinary Practice Manager) certificate from the Veterinary Hospital Managers Association.
Norwood grads finish training
NORWOOD – Three Norwood High School Class of 2022 graduates – Brayden Magallon, Cash Joseph, Joshua Alexander – have successfully completed training to qualify for a career in being an electrical lineman. Two other recent Norwood grads, Cael Spangler and Broc Joseph, also completed certificate training at the Northwest Lineman College in Denton, Texas.
They started their training last September for 15 weeks with 200 other students. The school offers classroom and on-site, hands-on training in the delivery of electrical energy. Families of the young men traveled to Texas for the graduation “rodeo” Jan. 14 where they competed in a variety of skill sets.
Sports bar in Rangely now open
RANGELY – Ashley and Nate Terrin have opened Coaches Corner Bar and Grill at 35 Park Street in Rangely. It is adjacent to the Blue Mountain Inn. The newly married couple opened the business Jan. 12. They are both former coaches at Colorado Northwest Community College.
Both are former high school and collegiate athletes, with Nate playing for Colorado Mesa University men’s basketball.
Sources: Delta County Independent, Norwood Post, Herald Times
