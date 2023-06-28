TELLURIDE – Negotiations are underway for the Town of Rico school to separate from the Delores County School District and join the Telluride School District. Rico families are working with both school districts for the annexation; both school boards voted in favor.
The Rico school closed in 2018 because of declining enrollment. Rico students would be 28 miles away from classrooms in Telluride rather than a 75-mile commute to schools in Dove Creek.
School assets – buildings, playgrounds, land – would be transferred to the Town of Rico for care. There are 23 school-age children in Rico attending the Telluride school. There will be three public hearings in both Telluride, Rico and Dove Creek regarding the annexation before submitting the plan to the Colorado Department of Education for approval. An election with Dove Creek and Telluride voters in November will determine if the alignment occurs. The new boundaries would take effect July 1, 2024.
Wilkinson Library getting facelift
TELLURIDE – New carpeting, new shelving and bye-bye to CDs and DVDs. The Wilkinson Library in Telluride is getting a facelift. In addition, there will be conversation and research pods for interaction among patrons.
Library director Sarah Landeryou termed the work a “big ole mess,” but added how the goal is to keep the “facility useful and a place people want to come to.” On average, there are about 2,000 visitors daily. Children’s library programs will be unchanged and the project will be completed by mid-July. For more information: telluridelibrary.org.
Sutherland is top 1A track athlete
NUCLA – Lisa Sutherland of Nucla has been named by the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) as they top track and field athlete for 1A competition. She is a two-time state champion in hurdles and was a state qualifier in the long jump.
She plans to attend the Colorado School of Mines in the fall with an intention on becoming a doctor. While she has earned a scholarship to Mines, Sutherland plans on competing on the school’s track team.
Sources: San Miguel Forum, Telluride Daily Planet.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone