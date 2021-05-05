No decision on Salsbury status
GUNNISON – Trustees of Western Colorado University convened April 16 to review legal and personnel matters. One issue is the continued employment of university president Greg Salsbury.
He came under scrutiny when earlier this year he compared the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol with Black Lives Matter protests.
Twelve university department chairs, deans and program directors have called the trustees not to extend Salsbury’s tenure.
Eight listening sessions with WCU’s major constituencies have been called and reflect broad support for the trustees to remove Salsbury. No action was taken by the board at this meeting.
Last of winter ice disappears
LAKE CITY – The Lake City Silver estimates that the last remnant of Lake San Cristobel ice disappeared roughly at 2:30 p.m. April 22. The ice-off of one year ago was a week later. The Silver World photographically documented the ice disappearance.
Lake City resident Becky Campbell called into the newspaper’s office and noted the ice was about 10 feet wide near the west side of the lake. Warming temperatures and breezes hastened the melting.
Nucla ‘Round Up’ coming May 21-23
NUCLA – The newly completed Nucla Roping Arena will host the fourth annual Nucla Round Up May 21-23. The event is back from an absence last year due to the pandemic.
Nucla citizens Dan Moyer and Teresa Files are credited with starting the event. This year’s Round Up will include a gymkhana for contestants 17 and under and a barrel race. The event is to celebrate western ranch culture and traditions. It is free. For details, go the Nucla Round Up Facebook page.
BLM seeking graffiti vandals
MOAB – The Birthing Rock boulder, which sits along Kane Creek road and features 1,000-year-old petroglyphs, has been vandalized. A BLM ranger is now posted to prevent further damage while restoration work gets underway.
The rock has its distinctive name from beliefs that is depicts a woman giving birth. Graffiti like “White Power” and various obscenities were scratched into the petroglyphs. The BLM is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.
Ranked choice ballots coming
MOAB – The Moab City Council April 27 unanimously approved a ranked-choice voting ballot for the municipal elections coming later this year. The action is part of a Voting Methods Pilot Project in Utah that emphasizes a more collaborative election of officials and also stresses efficiency. The process eliminates a primary election, holding only a general election. Fifteen other Utah cities are participating. Moab voters will elect a new mayor and possibly two new members to city council.
Ranked choice voting is where voters rank their preferred candidates in order. If one candidate receiving the majority of first-choice votes, they are declared the winner. If not, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated and their votes are distributed to the others based on second-choice candidates. The process is repeated until one candidate has a majority.
Voting will be done by mail, in person and through drop boxes.
Norwood HS has new principal
NORWOOD – Adam Truitt has been named the principal of both Norwood elementary and its secondary school, it was announced at the Norwood Board of Education meeting late last month. He replaces two principals who split the duties and will begin in July.
Truitt has a master’s degree in educational leadership from Colorado Mesa University and an undergraduate degree in elementary education from Arizona State University. He has worked in education since 1988 at a variety of schools, including stints in Olathe, Telluride and working as the instructional technology director for the Montrose County School District. He’s also worked in Grand Junction and Delta schools.
Truitt and his wife, Kristi, have three children.
“He is experienced, positive and personable, bringing with him an enthusiasm and love for students,” said interim school superintendent Ken Lawrence. “I think he will get along great with the staff and be a strong leader for the district.”
OHV petitions much different
SILVERTON – Two vastly different petitions addressing OHVs (off-highway vehicles) have been submitted to the Silverton Town Board. Both petitions have sufficient signatures to qualify for board action or a special election.
OHV-1 Ordnance 2021-05 submitted April 5 will keep OHVs regulated to current routes within the town, or no longer allow them to drive inside town boundaries. The OHV-2 Ordnance 2021-6 petition was submitted April 20 and would stipulate current routes or would allow OPHVs unlimited access in town limits.
Town officials could adopt either measure or put it before Silverton voters later this year.
Sources: Silverton Standard, Norwood Post, Moab Sun News, Lake City Silver World, Gunnison Country Times, San Miguel Basin Forum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.