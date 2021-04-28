Norwood eligible for state funds
NORWOOD – The State of Colorado, through its Department of Local Affairs (DOLA), has designated the Town of Norwood as a Just Transition Community. The new status means the town is eligible for additional state funding addressing needs infrastructure, housing and employment retention. Nucla, Naturita and Norwood have this designation as a result of mine closures.
DOLA coordinator Patrick Rondinelli made the presentation at the town trustees’ meeting of April 14. Rondinelli said the state doesn’t dictate where to invest the money, saying that local communities have better insights into what’s needed and where. The county does not qualify for the Just Transition funds.
Rodinelli also said a DOLA representative could be utilized for a idea-generation conference of local leaders and citizens.
Paintball field OK’d for Norwood
NORWOOD – Town Trustees approved the expense of $2,053 to fund a paintball field for local youth at their April 14 meeting. The idea came about from surveys of local youth that expressed widespread cases of depression. The pandemic has contributed to the sense of youth isolation; high school sports and activities were cancelled.
Local paintball businessman Sonny Lopez made the presentation and said the field could be operational soon. Lopez said the field would be mobile and could be used for fundraisers or other county events, like the fair and rodeo and the Pioneer Days celebration. The first paintball event will be held at the San Miguel County fairgrounds.
Bathroom repair for Silverton stop
SILVERTON – The Columbine Park bathrooms are the most used Silverton facilities as passengers disembark from the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Train. The bathrooms are in rough shape and in need of renovation, Silverton Parks and Recreation Todd Bove told town trustees. He noted a three-year committee that has been studying the issue, asking for feedback from residents and said, “we have bene putting a Band-Aid on the bathrooms and they need a lot of help.”
He proposed the town committing $150,000 and enter into a lease agreement with Citizens State Bank to borrow $350,000 to complete the project.
If passed, Bove told the board he could apply for a Main Street Revitalization grant which would improve sidewalks, lighting and drainage. The trustees voted yes on the proposal and the mayor directed town staff to begin work on the $1.7 million grand application which is due next month.
San Miguel County Fair could happen
NORWOOD – DeeAnna Burbidge, the San Miguel County fairgrounds coordinator, said last week there is hope that the county fair (July 10-17) and rodeo (July 30-31) will be held. Last year’s events were cancelled due to the coronavirus.
The planning and schedule she noted are written in “erasable ink” and hopes that the restrictions in place to deal with the pandemic are modified and relaxed. Information about the events is on the county’s website: sanmiguelcountyco.gov.
Peninsula park planning begins
LAKE CITY – Development of a 10-acre peninsula park in Lake San Cristobal has begun. The first planning session on what the park will look like was held April 13 with citizens, government leaders and the contractor, DHM Designs of Durango. Plans include a network of walking trails, boat docks, and a new suspension bridge for foot traffic. There will be an emphasis on no motorized traffic. On the northern, shallower end of the peninsula, plans are for only kayaks, canoes and paddleboards to be used when docking.
Walker Christensen of DHM noted how the property is “an amazing site which is a one-of-a-kind setting in the entire world.”
The consensus of the planning session, attended by about 20 participants online, was to develop the recreational area with adherence to natural configurations and minimal amenities. A motel owner, Debra Goodman of the Matterhorn, told the group that one of the most important features of the Lake City area is the lack of noise. Guest comments, she says, typically include how quiet the area is.
SOURCES: The Norwood Post, Moab Sun, Gunnison Country Times, Lake City Silver World.
