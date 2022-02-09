LAKE CITY – Good, sturdy, insulated and made-of-concrete park toilets were core items on the agendas of both the Hinsdale County commissioners and the trustees of Lake City in last week’s meetings.
The BOCC OK’d $61,000 for a manufactured toilet at the Peninsula Park on Lake San Cristobal. The demolition of the two-toilet outhouse is included. The new privy is part of the infrastructure improvements at Peninsula Park. The land was purchased last year for $1.4 million, with $1.3 million coming from the Colorado Great Outdoors funding and $218,000 in private donations. Other amenities for the lake recreation area will include an ADA-accessible fishing pier, boat docks and a renovated suspension bridge. The toilet will feature solar-powered exhaust fans and illumination.
At Town Park in Lake City, the old outhouse, dedicated in 1986 will be removed. A new toilet with two urinals and two toilets for men and for women, four toilets. It’ll have a covered porch and will be insulated for all-weather use. Other Town Park infrastructure upgrades will include a water bottle filling station and a bicycle tire repair station. These upgrades will also be paid for by state grant money.
San Miguel County lifts mask mandate
TELLURIDE – The mask mandate for public spaces indoors is being lifted today, Wednesday, Feb. 9, for San Miguel County. At a Feb. 2 meeting with the county commissioners and the county board of health, the decision was made citing improved vaccination and booster rates and hospital availability. It had been scheduled to end at the close of February.
Public Health Director Grace Franklin said the county should move to a “best practices” mode with education and reminded those attending the meeting how the pandemic wasn’t over.
Two metrics were cited. Virus levels have declined greatly from water samples taken at the Telluride Wastewater Plant along with fewer cases of the omicron variant diagnosed by county health officials.
Children ages 5 to 11 are eligible for the vaccine and according to the public health figures, 37% of this demographic have been fully vaccinated.
SOURCES: Lake City Silverworld, Telluride Daily Planet.
