San Miguel Fair begins July 15

NORWOOD – Now in its 115th year, the San Miguel Basin Fair will begin July 15 in Norwood at the fairgrounds. More than 100 market animals will be showcased along with a horse show and 4-H Club exhibits. The junior livestock sale will be July 22.



