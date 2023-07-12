NORWOOD – Now in its 115th year, the San Miguel Basin Fair will begin July 15 in Norwood at the fairgrounds. More than 100 market animals will be showcased along with a horse show and 4-H Club exhibits. The junior livestock sale will be July 22.
Wynn named administrator
PAONIA – Stefan Wynn has been named town administrator for Paonia, effective July 11.
There were three rounds of candidate interviews before trustees settled on Wynn June 28.
A graduate of Florida Gulf Coast University near Fort Myers, Florida, Wynn is married and has three school-age children. He succeeds interim administrator Leslie Klusmire who served since Corrinne Fergurson had resigned in November, 2022. His website – stefanwynn.com – says he favors inclusion, economic development and community service.
Sullivan, Dickman post winning times in San Juan Solstice
LAKE CITY – Ryan Sullivan of Grand Junction and Kathryn Dickman of Broomfield posted the lowest times in the 26th annual San Juan Solstice mountain run June 23 in Lake City. Sullivan’s time was 8:39.17. A year ago, he finished third in the race. Dickman’s time was 11:19.57.
In addition to the 50-mile length, the 290 runners had to traverse through five torrent-filled creeks and steep snowfields adjacent to Cooney Peak and along the Continental Divide.
Before the start of the race, Mark and Rita Wing, representing the Ute Mountain Utes, spoke briefly to the runners and offered an opening prayer for a safe run.
Barrett retires from library
MEEKER – Mike Bartlett has retired from the Meeker Public Library after 27 years as its director. Bartlett came from Denver in 1996 to be the library director and oversaw two major projects: the move from one location to another, larger space in 2008 and then the expansion of the existing space in 2015.
Sources: San Miguel Basin Forum, Lake City Silverworld, Delta County Independent, Rio Blanco Herald Times.
