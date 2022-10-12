GUNNISON – The Gunnison City Council unanimously named Ben Cowan as the interim city manager at the board’s Sept. 27 meeting. He is the city’s finance director and takes over from Russ Forrest, who resigned last month. Forrest is to become the city manager for Vail.
The council also on Sept. 27 selected a professional recruitment company to assist staff in determining the next city manager. There is a six-month deadline for hiring this position.
Markets to end Oct. 14
TELLURIDE – The last farmer’s markets for Telluride and Ridgway will conclude Friday, Oct. 14,
The Telluride market is located on south Oak Street, the Ridgway market in Hartwell Park. Both will feature live music, food, exhibits, and shopping.
Julia Levine, the Telluride market manager, said the markets were slower in visitor traffic this year because of the road construction and closures along U.S. 50 in Little Blue Canyon between Montrose and Gunnison. They also had more rain days, she added.
“We’ve had a 21-week season. Our foot traffic slows once school starts and second-home owners depart.” Levine recommends the fresh ice cream sandwiches from Thorneycroft Kitchen of Norwood and the Pie Maker from Mancos.
Fireworks get monetary shot
SILVERTON – The Silverton Town Trustees voted 6-1 to increase the annual Fourth of July fireworks expense from $19,000 to $34,000 at its Sept. 26 meeting.
The trustees also passed a motion to create a line item on the town’s annual budget for fireworks which, according to trustee Dayna Kanker expedites and clarifies payment and permitting for the big summer event.
Sources: Telluride Daily Planet, Gunnison County Times, Silverton Standard.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone