Cowan named interim manager

GUNNISON – The Gunnison City Council unanimously named Ben Cowan as the interim city manager at the board’s Sept. 27 meeting. He is the city’s finance director and takes over from Russ Forrest, who resigned last month. Forrest is to become the city manager for Vail.



