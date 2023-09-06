‘Ass clowns’ remark viral
TELLURIDE – A group of tourists wanting a taste of the back country got that and more last month on Black Bear Pass near Telluride. Ignoring signs that said the road was closed, and ignoring signage that explained safety and risk, a fleet of vehicles nonetheless got stuck and had to be rescued.
Bill Masters, San Miguel County sheriff for 43 years, called the group “complete ass clowns” on social media and in response, more than 3,500 offered comments and observations on the sheriff department’s Facebook page. Two million hits on various social media platforms greeted the comments.
“Black Bear Pass is dangerous, and you need experience and the right vehicle to navigate it safely. Some people have it together and know what they’re doing, but some who venture up there are complete ass clowns,” said Masters. Apparently, the visitors had driven around deep snow to be able to drive it. “Keep in mind, we may not be able to reach you if you have an emergency up there and need assistance, so be prepared to abandon your vehicle, be stranded for days or be seriously injured or inconvenienced.” Masters added that Black Bear Pass remains closed.”
Six Senses Hotel coming to MV
MOUNTAIN VILLAGE – Mountain Village’s town council by a 4-3 vote approved the construction of a new hotel that will be located adjacent to The Peaks. The project developer is listed as Tiara Telluride, LLC. The new hotel will have 50 hotel rooms, 20 condominiums, 31 lodge units and 18 rooms for employees and two employee apartments. The council’s action was Aug. 17.
It will feature two restaurants, a cinema, spa and rooftop pool.
Initially, the height of the building was nearly 100 feet tall, but it was scaled back to 88 feet in an 18-month-long back-and-forth between developers and the town.
San Miguel County needs election judges
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY – Some 13 to 15 election judges are needed for November’s election in San Miguel County, according to county clerk Stephannie Van Damme. She is also the elections administrator.
By statute, judge teams are required to have an equal balance of Democrats and Republicans. For those who are politically unaffiliated, they can serve as well after the prior pool is exhausted. Pay is $16 hourly and there will be training for polls and tabulations.
Trustees OK second dispensary
HOTCHKISS – Town trustees in 4-1 vote approved the application of a new marijuana dispensary in Hotchkiss. It’ll be the Frye Stop Dispensary and will be owned by Joshua William Frye. It’ll be located at 101 West Bridge Street, units one and two.
The town allows for two dispensaries. The first successful applicant, Hotchkiss Valley High, will be located at a building that is under current renovation at the intersection of West Bridge and Pinyon Streets.
According to his application, Frye lists Paonia as his general address since 2020. He has a background in construction and design and is a minority partner in a dispensary in New Mexico.
Sidewalk tax on ballot
PAONIA – Town trustees voted unanimously Aug. 22 to place a sidewalk tax before voters in November. The current sidewalk tax, which raises funds to maintain and build new sidewalks, sunsets after the election.
“We are budgeted to spend $94,338 this year on sidewalk repair. If we let this sunset, there will be no more money (for sidewalks).” Trustees have until Sept. 22 to determine ballot language for this measure.
74 students at Lake City
LAKE CITY – The 2023-2024 school term began Aug. 29 in Lake City with 74 students on the rolls at Lake City Community School.
“We believe that every individual – regardless of their background, identity or abilities – deserves an equal opportunity to thrive academically and socially. We will foster an inclusive environment where every voice is valued and heard,” said schools superintendent and principal Rebecca Hall, who is entering her sixth year with the school.
Sources: Lake City Silver World, Delta County Independent, North Fork Merchant Herald, Norwood Post, Telluride Daily Planet.