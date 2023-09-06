‘Ass clowns’ remark viral

TELLURIDE – A group of tourists wanting a taste of the back country got that and more last month on Black Bear Pass near Telluride. Ignoring signs that said the road was closed, and ignoring signage that explained safety and risk, a fleet of vehicles nonetheless got stuck and had to be rescued.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?