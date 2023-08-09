PARADOX VALLEY – The San Miguel Power Association’s solar farm has been taken offline, according to company officials. The utility made the announcement July 24. The 1.1-megawatt solar array opened in 2012, 14 miles west of Naturita. A problem with a transformer was cited in its shutdown and there is no time estimate on its repair.
The solar farm comprises 4,784 panels and is owned by almost 200 persons and businesses, including the Town of Telluride. There are two ongoing solar farm developments in Montezuma and Delores counties. The one project near Arriola will have 400,000 solar panels and will be built on 1,000 acres. Combined, the two solar farms will produce 250 megawatts that would serve about 75,000 households annually.
One dead in motorcycle wreck on 149
LAKE CITY — A Wyoming woman who was riding on the back of a motorcycle was killed on state highway 149 north of Powderhorn, in Gunnison County, on Monday afternoon, July 24. The driver of the bike, also from Wyoming, was 63-year-old Randall Colpitts of Casper. He has been hospitalized. The woman passenger, Tanara Stambo, also of Casper, died at Montrose Regional Health of her injuries at 7:30 p.m. She had been airlifted, along with Colpitts, to MRH.
The motorcycle collided with a Dodge 3500 pickup driven by Evan Sammons, 32, of Gunnison. He was not injured and stayed at the scene until state patrol and EMTs arrived. An investigation is ongoing.
Santos awarded top ‘volunteer,’ ‘citizen’ honors
LAKE CITY – Jason Santos, the pastor at Community Presbyterian Church, has been named ‘Citizen of the Year’ and ‘Volunteer of the Year’ by the Lake City Chamber of Commerce. He is the first person to receive both honors in one year.
Santos, 50, was born in Ohio, attended law school and interned for Rep. John Kasich, R-Ohio.
He received his master’s in systematic theology and married Shannon in 1998. They are the parents of two sons, Judah and Silas. He also earned a master’s from Princeton Theological Seminary. He was a youth minister in London and in Germany. He pastored at a Seattle church and worked at the national offices of the Presbyterian Church in Louisville, Ky., before being called in 2020 to lead the community church in Lake City.
He has been active in a variety of community efforts, from calling local ball games, to organizing potluck dinners to serving on local boards.
Sources: Telluride Daily Planet, Lake City Silver World
