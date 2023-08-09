Solar farm is offline

PARADOX VALLEY – The San Miguel Power Association’s solar farm has been taken offline, according to company officials. The utility made the announcement July 24. The 1.1-megawatt solar array opened in 2012, 14 miles west of Naturita. A problem with a transformer was cited in its shutdown and there is no time estimate on its repair.



