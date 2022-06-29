Compiled by Stephen Woody
Gunnison Basin snowpack down
GUNNISON – Snowpack in the Upper Gunnison Basin has fallen to 43,000 acre feet, down from 119,000 in April, according to reports from the Aerial Snow Observatory. Most of the SNOTEL monitoring stations throughout southwestern Colorado report that peak runoff was three weeks earlier than normal, said Jeff Derry, executive director of the Center for Snow and Avalanche Studies, which is based in Silverton.
Reasons cited for the decline is the lack of spring storms, high winds and dust on the snow that created conditions for rapid snowmelt and the disappearance of the snowpack.
ATV’er dead near Silverton
SILVERTON – An ATV rider was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident June 12 on County Road 2 near Animas Forks. He was the passenger of the ATV and was wearing a helmet. The operator of the ATV sustained minor injuries. The victim is a 23-year-old male from Colorado Springs. It’s the first backcountry fatality of the 2022 summer season.
Noise reduction wrestle continues
MOAB – Noise reduction debates and ideas on how to mitigate the din of semi-trucks, recreational vehicles, modified pickup trucks and souped-up cars continue in Moab.
The issue was addressed at a workshop called by the Grand County Commission June 21. Representatives from the county’s economic development, code enforcement, tourism and planning and zoning agencies attended with the public providing input. Law enforcement agencies also attended.
“The discussion is really about noise in all forms,” said commissioner Kevin Walker, though there was emphasis on UTVs (Utility Terrain Vehicles). Deputy sheriff Darrel Mechem, representing the Grand County sheriff’s department, noted that most UTV owners comply with licensing and mufflers, but the issue is the sheer numbers of them.
Commissioners at the end of the conference identified enforcement, advertising, and education as the priorities for the staff to pursue to mitigate what is happening in the county.
No ‘rogues’ in ‘family-friendly’ July 4 bash
SILVERTON – The Town of Silverton will present a “family friendly” 4th of July community event this year with 5K and 10K runs, a parade, activities for children, a barbecue, a flyover, and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
It’s in contrast to the July 4 event in 2016 when “rogue campers” beset the town and a Durango resident had to be helicoptered out in flight for life due to alcohol poisoning. The day was described as “chaos.”
Since then, the event has become much tamer with the involvement of the Silverton Area Chamber of Commerce, the Silverton Fire Department and the Silverton Learning Center and other agencies becoming partners
Bluegrass fest without incident
TELLURIDE – This year’s Telluride’s Bluegrass Festival, at capacity in four full camping areas for the first time since 2019, was deemed “one for the books” because of few incidences with law enforcement and medical attention. The festival was held June 16-19.
There were six trespass citations and most of the EMTs in the medical tent treated mostly minor injuries and heat exhaustion issues. There were no arrests.
“Everyone was well behaved,” noted Mountain Village police chief Chris Broady. “It was great.”
This was the 49th year for the TBF.
LC Chamber awards citizens
LAKE CITY – The Lake City/Hinsdale Chamber of Commerce gave its annual awards at a community event June 7 at Lake City Town Park. “Lake City clicks because of its volunteers,” said mayor Dave Roberts to the crowd. “We’ve got the very best.”
• Volunteers of the Year: Jacqui Wonnacott, a 10-year board member of the Chamber, past president and currently the Chamber’s executive. Wonnacott was praised for “her love of Lake City and the people who visit here.” Beth Kendall was recognized for her quilts which are raffled by the Chamber at the summer fundraising event.
• The 2022 Citizen of the Year Celeste Scott. She has been involved in a variety of leadership roles throughout Lake City and is currently the president of Lake City Arts. Scott is a board member of the Wee Care agency and is organist for the Community Presbyterian Church.
• The Business of the Year award went to Beggin’ for Bagels which was praised for being a “fantastic new business” that thrived on providing two meals daily during a trying pandemic.
• The Organization of the Year award went to the Lake City School District. It, too, was cited for addressing the challenges of the pandemic while providing education for local schoolchildren.
• The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Ruthanna Hall, who, with her late husband, Bill, owned a variety of businesses for many decades and has served on local non-profits, foundations and was a 20-year member of the county’s planning commission.
SOURCES: Lake City Silver World, Telluride Daily Planet, Silverton Standard, Moab Sun, Gunnison Country Times.