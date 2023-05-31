Solar project attracts crowd

NORWOOD – More than 200 people turned out in person with another 50 on Zoom to learn more about the solar energy project on Lone Cone Road near Norwood. OneEnergy is based in Seattle and wants to develop a 600-acre renewable energy facility. The company is seeking a 40-year lease. The meeting was held in the Lone Cone Library on May 16.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?