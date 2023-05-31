Solar project attracts crowd
NORWOOD – More than 200 people turned out in person with another 50 on Zoom to learn more about the solar energy project on Lone Cone Road near Norwood. OneEnergy is based in Seattle and wants to develop a 600-acre renewable energy facility. The company is seeking a 40-year lease. The meeting was held in the Lone Cone Library on May 16.
OneEnergy has secured leases from two private landowners and a lease from a state land trust. After agency applications are approved, OneEnergy, with an office in Denver, will start construction in 2025 and operations a year later. It will sell energy to Tri-State Generation and Transmission. OneEnergy representatives at the meeting said the Lone Cone property is wanted because it is flat and not protected by sage grouse restriction. It is also close to Tri-State’s transmission lines.
Norwood mayor Candy Meehan said: “Ninety-five percent of Norwood is diametrically opposed to the project,” adding, “it doesn’t benefit us.” Impacts to traffic, water and other quality of life factors are involved in the reception of the facility.
Members of the audience suggested the solar project be sited somewhere else, like the valley floor in Telluride or in the Four Corners region. San Miguel County Manager Mike Bordogna said the county was to vote on a solar project moratorium May 23.
Naturita Days coming June 3
NATURITA – A parade, a rubber ducky race and a softball tournament are among the activities for the Naturita Days celebration June 3 in Naturita. It has been several years since the town has hosted this event.
Also included in the day’s festivities is the dedication of a new town park at 11 a.m. and a dance at 8 p.m.
Nine graduate from LC school
LAKE CITY – Lake City Community School will have its commencement ceremonies on Saturday, June 3, with nine graduating seniors receiving diplomas. The nine are: Kate Cunningham, Brian Graham, Rhett Moore, Jaden McNeese, Johnny O’Hara, Bjorn Piltingsrud, Evangeline Smith, Isaac Williams and TJ Wonnacott. Two home-school students, Scott Higgins and Savannah McMillan, have also completed their schooling.
There will be music from the Lake City Stringer Band during the exercises and the graduates will share memories of their education in Lake City. Hinsdale County schools superintendent Rebecca Hall will be the keynote speaker.
Society Turn project coming
TELLURIDE – San Miguel County commissioners unanimously voted to proceed to develop a 20-acre parcel at the Society Turn roundabout. The vote came May 17 and enables the developer, Genesee Properties of Wyoming, to present final details on the plan.
The development will include retail and restaurant space, employee housing for 121 workers and a new regional medical center. A hotel with 145 rooms is also planned.
McLaughlin named Citizen of the Year
TELLURIDE – Sandy McLaughlin, a longtime Telluride educator, was named the Telluride Citizen of the Year. The award was presented recently by the Telluride Elks Lodge #69.
McLaughlin taught in the Telluride school system for 46 years, retiring in 2014, after serving as a special needs teacher, a school counselor and teaching ESL classes. She has also over time worked as a volunteer and staffer for a variety of local non-profits and Telluride festivals. She and her husband, Doug, moved to Telluride in 1987 and opened the Roma Bar and Café.
Toilets, pull-outs part of package
LAKE CITY – The Alpine Loop and the Silver Thread Scenic Byway will receive more than $640,000 in funding for infrastructure improvement. It was the only scenic byway grant application approved this year through the Colorado Department of Transportation.
The funding, along with a local match, will provide more scenic turnouts for visitors and citizens and a day-use pavilion near Lake San Cristobal. The funding will also be used to build 11 new toilets on the byways in three counties – Hinsdale, Ouray, Mineral. Near Slumgullion Pass, there will be a new star gazing observatory platform.
The application was written by Hinsdale County Commissioner Kristie Borchers.
Silverton HS graduates five
SILVERTON – Five seniors of Silverton High School class of 2023, having started their school careers during a pandemic, graduated last week. They are Jinx Citrine, Paton Edwards, Selene Rhoades, Jack Trower, and Kharis Weller. Virtually all completed their schooling with work-study programs from Colorado Colleges. As a group, they received some $40,000 in scholarship funds to continue their education.
Sources: Lake City Silver World, San Miguel Forum, Silverton Standard, Norwood Post, Telluride Daily Planet.