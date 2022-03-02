Standard editor Esper dies
SILVERTON – Longtime editor Silverton Standard editor Mark Esper died last month in his Silverton home. He took over the newspaper in 2009 after working for newspapers in Colorado, Michigan and New Mexico.
A world traveler, he visited all 50 states and 50 countries, even interviewing former Cuban president Fidel Castro. He wrote stories, edited others, did the Standard layout, picked the printed papers up from the printer every week and hand-delivered them to subscribers.
The Standard is the oldest, continuously published newspaper on the Western Slope with its first edition dating from July 10, 1875
Loud music, pee cited in renewal
TELLURIDE – The Telluride Warehouse was built in 1906 and was the regional hub of shipping and transportation. In 1979, its roof fell in and laid dormant until the Telluride Arts purchased the building five years ago with the intent of creating a community cultural center.
At the Feb. 17 Telluride Town Council meeting, the renewal of the Transfer Warehouse liquor license drew a crowd that were mostly complaints about the center’s noise level when there is live music and public urination outside the building.
Town ordinances dictate the music cutoff by 9 p.m. Neighbors griped that music continues after the witching hour. Telluride Arts president Penelope Gleason said the building is in Telluride’s “core” district and like the nearby library, is essential to community life.
She recognized the complaints from neighbors about noise and said porta-potties will be installed. Decibel meters will also be installed to measure noise levels.
Gleason said a “small handful of people,” who knowingly purchased property in a commercial district, have repeatedly attacked the center’s design, its concept with art and music on full display and the programming. Gleason added how Telluride Arts has heard the complaints “loud and clear” and will work toward remedy.
The liquor license for Transfer Warehouse was renewed with stipulations that porta-potties will be installed and amplified music will stop at 9 p.m. No more alcohol service after 9:30.
Pickleball courts swatted down
MOAB – Efforts to build four community pickleball courts in Moab have ceased. Residents near Old City Park complained about the noise and traffic. Costs of the four courts rose from $180,000 to more than $300,000 which was also a factor in suspending the project.
City councilor Tawny Knutson-Boyd expressed surprise at how upsetting the pickleball courts had become in the public dialogue since its proposal first came to light.
“I never thought in my wildest dreams that the first controversial issue (2022) we’d be dealing with would be pickleball courts,” said Knutson-Boyd. “I wish our residents would get as fired up, worked up and excited about our crumbling sewer pipe and affordable housing.”
Norwood council has 3 candidates
NORWOOD – Three people are vying for two seats on the Norwood Town Council – Morgan Rummel, Niven Drybrough and John Doston, who is the most recent candidate. Dotson moved his family to Norwood almost 10 years ago as pastor of the Norwood Christian Church. He has served on a number of community boards and committees. He’s a Marine veteran, a former law enforcement officer and building contractor. He’s also taught at Boise State College and the College of Western Idaho.
Dotson said town infrastructure is his priority because of the town’s ongoing growth.
SOURCES: Silverton Standard, Telluride Daily Planet, Moab Sun, Norwood Post