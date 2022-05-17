MOAB – Adam Pinkusiewicz has been named as the suspect in the murders of Moab couple Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner, it was announced May 11 by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.
The two women were shot to death while camping in the La Sal mountains last August.
Pinkusiewicz, who worked with Turner at a Moab McDonald’s, has committed suicide. He confessed to killing the newly married couple, providing details of their deaths not made public before killing himself.
No motive was given, according to the sheriff’s office.
Premieres set for Mountainfilm
TELLURIDE – There will be 23 world premieres at Mountainfilm this year, May 26-30. In all, 131 films and 31 feature-length movies.
“Mountainfilm continues its strong tradition of programming the very best in the genres of environment and sustainability, social justice, culture, activism and ‘on the edge of your seat’ adventures,” said Suzan Beraza, the festival’s director.
In addition to the movies, Coffee Talks will return where patrons can discuss the films with the directors, a Minds Moving Mountains Speaker Series and DocTalks. Representatives of The New Yorker and The New York Times will be discussing recent threats to American democracy. There will also be a tribute to one of the co-founders of Mountainfilm, Bill Kess.
LAKE CITY – Hinsdale County commissioners met May 4 to review action plans for boat decontamination at Lake San Cristobal and previewed containment prospects for an active fire season.
Last year, the invasive fresh-water shellfish, Zebra and Quagga mussels, already present in Colorado and neighboring states, drew concern locally. Boat decontamination has become routine at Blue Mesa Reservoir with local and state wildlife officials expressing concern and support for efforts to deter invasive species from the lake. Boat inspection could become a daily routine before launching watercraft into San Lake Cristobal. “People have been very cooperative about having their boats inspected, said Lucas Martin of the Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Mussels can survive up to 30 days out of the water in a moist environment.
Fire bans were discussed at the meeting and public lands officials reviewed for the BOCC what will determine bans, including weather conditions, zone preparedness, other fire activity.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone