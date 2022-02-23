On ‘off ramp’ of COVID virus
TELLURIDE — Nearly two years of the anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic, San Miguel County Public Health Director Grace Franklin updated the county commissioners at their Feb. 16 meeting. Dr. Jeffrey Kocher, a member of the health department’s advisory board, said, “we’re on the off ramp of the COVID highway.” The county was at a 10% positivity rate and hospitalizations and deaths are significantly declining. Active cases have declined to the single digits.
Sampling for the virus at the Telluride Wastewater Treatment Plant has revealed how COVID has declined. Testing sites at Telluride High School and Lawson Hill will continue, though demand has dropped. Vaccination sites throughout the county will continue to operate. The county’s vaccination rate is 8% of those eligible.
Candidates file in Cedaredge
CEDAREDGE — The Town of Cedaredge will have two mayoral candidates and six town trustee candidates in the April municipal election. The trustee candidates include, Catherine R. Brown, Michael “Mick” Murray, Alan “Al” Brown, Richard “Dick” Cartin, Timothy Hawbaker, Tracy Gist. The two mayoral candidates are incumbent mayor Patti Michael and current trustee Richard Udd.
All candidates turned in petitions with signatures of 25 qualified voters. The town board has had a lot of churn in its positions due to resignations and relocations last year.
Pickleball noise under scrutiny
MOAB — The City of Moab held a noise demonstration to illustrate the decibel level of pickleball games Feb. 15. The city wants to build new pickleball courts at Old City Park, but residents living around the park pushed back about noise levels of the sport.
At 45 feet away, noise from pickleball competition is 51 decibels. That’s about the equivalent of a household refrigerator. At 25 feet, the game is measured at 61 decibels. Similar to a washing machine. The demonstration-test featured four players.
Pickleball in Moab is tracking along similar lines throughout the U.S. in growth. The USA Pickleball Association has determined the sport has grown more than 21 percent over the last two years with 4.2 million players. There are more and more pickleball players looking for access to play in Moab.
The city wants to build four courts at a budgeted cost of $300,000. Much of the money will come from state and local grants. Residents around Old City Park have argued against the move citing more people, more vehicular traffic and how the park is the “last quiet park” in the city. The city is also considering building the courts at Swanny Park.
SOURCES: Telluride Daily Planet, Delta County Independent, Moab Sun.