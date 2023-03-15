NUCLA – The State of Colorado’s Department of Revenue has seen a mobile Department of Motor Vehicles mobile unit to Nucla to assist residents in the ascertainment of driver’s licenses. It is designed to help people in remote places keep abreast of DMV regulations without a long trip to Montrose.
The mobile unit will be set up through Mar. 21 at the Nucla Fire Station, opening at 8 a.m. The bright yellow RV arrived Mar. 2.
No appointments are needed, but residents are encouraged to go to the state’s website and determine what paperwork is needed to bring. The process will last about 20 minutes and is a first come, first serve operation.
Raitt to play at Blues and Brews
TELLURIDE – Bonnie Raitt, who won the Song of the Year Grammy last month, will headline the 29th annual Telluride Blues and Brews Festival Sept. 15-17 in Town Park.
Other top names include The Roots, The Survivalists, the Robert Cray Band.
Tickets went on sale March 14 at the Sheridan SHOW Bar on North Oak Street. Three-day passes are $300. For info: tellurideblues.com. Three stages will host the performances.
Beer from 23 breweries will be part of the program for the festival, produced by founder Steve Gumble.
Plant, Kraus will play at Bluegrass Festival
TELLURIDE – Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have been added to this year’s Telluride Bluegrass Festival June 15-18. It will be the 50th anniversary of the festival.
Other headliners will include String Cheese Incident, Emmy Lou Harris, Sam Bush, Tim O’Brien and Bela Fleck and the Flecktones.
