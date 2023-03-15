Mobile DMV in Nucla

NUCLA – The State of Colorado’s Department of Revenue has seen a mobile Department of Motor Vehicles mobile unit to Nucla to assist residents in the ascertainment of driver’s licenses. It is designed to help people in remote places keep abreast of DMV regulations without a long trip to Montrose.



